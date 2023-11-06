Mensdorf, Luxembourg - November 6, 2023 (07:00 CET)B&S Group S.A. ("B&S") tech company in the consumer goods industry, today publishes its trading update for the first nine months of 2023 ("9M 2023").Highlights 9M 2023 (compared to 9M 2022)• Overall turnover increased by 4.9% to € 1,602.5 M (+5.5% on a constant currency basis);• Continued gross profit improvement influenced by business mix;• Staff cost increases due to continued challenges in labor market, growth and inflation.Highlights Q3 2023 (compared to Q3 2022)• Overall turnover stable for the quarter at € 545.0 M (Q3 2022: € 544.3 M);• Increase in staff cost during the quarter albeit less steep compared to prior quarters.Peter van Mierlo, CEO: "B&S has shown a solid performance over the third quarter, with stable overall revenue, and increased gross margin. The underlying trends were different across our segments, with Personal Care as outperformer. At the same time, Liquors was impacted by continued challenging market circumstances, and Beauty was down mainly due to currency effects. All in all, our third quarter results were in line with our forecasted projections and put us in the position to deliver on our outlook for 2023.We will maintain our focus on operational excellence, while we continue to address working capital and strict cost management. We will update the market during our Capital Markets Day later this month."Press release: https://www.bs-group-sa.com/data/uploads/2023/11/231106-9M-2023-trading-update.pdfFor additional information please contactUneke Dekkers / CFF CommunicationsM: +31(0)6 50261626E: uneke.dekkers@cffcommunications.nl / investor.relations@bs-group-sa.comAbout B&SB&S (EURONEXT:BSGR) exists to make premium consumer goods available to everyone, anywhere. We believe that getting access to consumer products that bring joy and comfort into everyday lives, should be easy around the globe.With our ever-growing international network and physical local presence, we bring suppliers, brand owners, logistics partners, wholesalers, retailers and consumers all over the world together that are in many ways difficult to connect.We work with the world's premium consumer brands in beauty, liquors, personal care, food, health and consumer electronics to serve millions of consumers daily - either directly or through our wholesaler and reseller partners.Powered by our high-tech platform and arising from supply chain expertise, we provide sourcing, warehousing, distribution, digital commerce, marketing and brand development solutions that enhance choice, speed up delivery, drive conversion and increase reach.