Suspension of trading with Hagen Bikes AS shares and flushing the orderbook

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-11-06 09:35 CET -- Nasdaq Tallinn has decided to immediately suspend trading with Hagen Bikes AS shares (HAGEN, ISIN: EE3100088402) and to flush the orderbook pursuant to clause 45.3. of the Rules of Multilateral Trading Facility First North as a result of the stock exchange announcement made public by Hagen Bikes AS on November 3rd, 2023, at 16.25, where the issuer informed about the filing of a bankruptcy petition. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.