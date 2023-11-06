Anzeige
Montag, 06.11.2023
GlobeNewswire
06.11.2023 | 09:46
Suspension of trading with Hagen Bikes AS shares and flushing the orderbook

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-11-06 09:35 CET --


Nasdaq Tallinn has decided to immediately suspend trading with Hagen Bikes AS
shares (HAGEN, ISIN: EE3100088402) and to flush the orderbook pursuant to
clause 45.3. of the Rules of Multilateral Trading Facility First North as a
result of the stock exchange announcement made public by Hagen Bikes AS on
November 3rd, 2023, at 16.25, where the issuer informed about the filing of a
bankruptcy petition. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
