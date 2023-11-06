Anzeige
Montag, 06.11.2023
Rohstoff-Geheimtipp: Lithium aus Europa
WKN: A0B6SJ | ISIN: LT0000101446 | Ticker-Symbol: YK3
Stuttgart
06.11.23
10:31 Uhr
0,422 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.11.2023 | 08:00
58 Leser
Panevezio Statybos Trestas: Panevezio statybos trestas AB Has Signed a 13 mln. Euros Contract with Sausiu logistikos parkas UAB for Construction of Logistic Centre in Trakai District

Panevezio statybos trestas AB has signed a 13 mln. Euros (VAT inclusive) order with Sausiu logistikos parkas UAB for construction of a storage building at Logistikos Str. 30, Sausiai Village, Lentvaris Subdistrict, Trakai District. The total area of the building will be nearly 10 thousand square meters, completion of the works is scheduled 12 months after the date of the signed contract. The services of construction management and technical supervision will be provided by Viconus UAB.

The logistics centre will include storage facilities, offices and technical rooms. Landscaping works as well as the areas for outdoor storage are also planned on the plot.

More information:
Tomas Stukas
Managing Director
Panevezio statybos trestas AB
Tel.: (+370 45) 505 503


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.