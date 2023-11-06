China Green Agriculture, Inc.: China Green Agriculture Announces Receipt Of Nyse Late Filer Cure Letter

XI'AN, CHINA, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) ("China Green Agriculture" or the "Company") announced today that, on November 3, 2023 the Company received a notice letter from the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") stating that the Company will be removed from NYSE's late filers' list to be disseminated to data vendors and will not be posted on the NYSE's Listed Standards Filing Status page on www.nyse.com. The NYSE's letter comes after the Company filed its delayed Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended June 30, 2023, thus becoming current on its financial reporting obligations.

About China Green Agriculture, Inc

The Company produces and distributes humic acid-based compound fertilizers, other varieties of compound fertilizers and agricultural products through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, i.e.: Shaanxi TechTeam Jinong Humic Acid Product Co., Ltd. ("Jinong"), Beijing Gufeng Chemical Products Co., Ltd ("Gufeng") and variable interest entities. In 2023, the Company started to purchase digital asset mining machines and established Antaeus Tech Inc. ("Antaeus") in the State of Delaware and mined digital assets bitcoins in the State of Texas. For more information, visit http://www.cgagri.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

