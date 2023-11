With its focus on high-quality omnichannel supermarkets, Supermarket Income REIT (SUPR) is very well positioned to benefit from strong growth trends in the grocery sector, supportive of its income proposition and capital values. The company is confident that the targeted FY24 DPS of 6.06p (+1%) will be fully covered as adjusted earnings benefit from rental growth, cost efficiency and fixed debt costs.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...