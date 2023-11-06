The results of the primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities

The results of the primary placement auction of additional contributions of the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on 2023-11-06: ISIN code LT0000630105 -------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB39026D -------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB39026D -------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2023-11-08 -------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2026-08-02 -------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 100 -------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 3,9 -------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % 3,975 -------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % 4,056 -------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % 4,080 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 114 233 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 5 900 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 60 000 000,00 -------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 60 379 720,25 -------------------------------------------------------- The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.