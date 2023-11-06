The two full day event, Longevity Investors Conference, held in Gstaad, featured a diverse array of speakers, including leading scientists, venture capitalists, and entrepreneurs, who shared their insights on breakthroughs in longevity. Several high level investors committed millions of dollars to be brought to the industry.

Zug, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2023) - From September 27th to 29th, participants from around the world convened at the Longevity Investors Conference (LIC ) to explore the latest advancements in longevity research, cutting-edge longevity biotechnology developments and investment opportunities in the ever-evolving field of health and ageing. Longevity experts and visionaries joined the conference, such as: David A. Sinclair (Professor of Genetics, Harvard Medical School), Alex Zhavoronkov (Founder and CEO at Insilico Medicine), Nir Barzilai (Director, Institute for Ageing Research, Albert Einstein College of Medicine), Eric Verdin (President & CEO, Buck Institute for Research on Ageing), Bryan Johnson (Founder/CEO of Blueprint and Kernel & OS Fund), Aubrey de Grey (Chief Science Offices, SENS Research Foundation), Brian Kennedy (Director, Centre for Healthy Longevity and Professor Departments of Biochemistry and Physiology, National University of Singapore), Andrew Steele (Scientist and author of Ageless: the New Science of Getting Older Without Getting Old), Greg Bailey (Serial entrepreneur, founder and financier of biotech companies), David Gobel (CEO at Methuselah Foundation), Michael Greve (Founder, Forever Healthy Foundation), Evelyne Yehudit Bischof (Associate professor, internal medicine specialist, Longevity physician at Human Longevity Inc.), Amy B. Killen (Longevity and regenerative medicine physician, entrepreneur, educator), Liz Parrish (Founder and CEO of BioViva), Phil Newman (Founder, First Longevity, Editor-in-Chief Longevity.Technology), and many more.





The Longevity Investors Conference (LIC) was held in the exclusive Le Grand Bellevue Hotel in Gstaad.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10082/185752_51db313d84485877_001full.jpg





The conference was enriched by talks from the most prominent scientists and experts in the field, one of which was Dr. Nir Barzilai, MD.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10082/185752_51db313d84485877_002full.jpg

The event featured a series of engaging panel discussions, keynote presentations, fireside-chats and exclusive networking sessions that fostered collaborations and partnerships. The topics including biotech, agetech, diagnostics, AI, health prevention, longevity therapies, and finally, investment strategies sparked interesting discussions. The guests were able to learn about diverse topics, such as 'The Information Theory of Ageing' by David Sinclair, 'What Is Longevity?' by Eric Verdin, 'Personal Experiences with Technologies That Support the Longevity Journey' by Bryan Johnson, 'Why Company Building and Venture Studios Are Needed' by Tobias Reichmuth, 'How Longevity Medicine Can Be Applied to Prolong the Healthspan' by Evelyne Yehudit Bischof, 'Exponential Technologies in Sexual Health as Drivers of Longevity' by Amy Killen, as well as 'Synergy of AI and Longevity' by Felicia von Reden and Alex Zhavoronkov, 'Biotech vs. Non-Biotech Investments' by Marc P. Bernegger and Alexandra Bause, and many more.





The event gathered around 80 prominent investors, 30 speakers, and several sponsors.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10082/185752_51db313d84485877_003full.jpg

This year's edition of the most exclusive conference for longevity investors brought together over 80 investors from around the globe. The investors, as well as the speakers had the chance to see the Startup Showcase that took place on both days of the conference, in partnership with Phil Newman from Longevity Technology. The Startup Showcase provided the opportunity for longevity startups to present their work and ideas, such as Myriam Merarchi (CEO at Beyond Genomix), Robin Mansukhani (CEO at Deciduous Therapeutics), Jonathan Rees (CEO and Co-Founder at MitoRx Therapeutics), Thomas Lechner (CSO & Founder of Luminous Labs), Rafael M. Bottos (CEO of AptahBio), Rene Anand (CEO & Founder of Neurxstem) and Dr. Wareed Alenaini (CEO at Twinn Health).





Some of the biggest names in the industry shared their knowledge with the audience, such as David A. Sinclair, A.O., Ph.D., Bryan Johnson and many others.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10082/185752_51db313d84485877_004full.jpg

The venue, Le Grand Bellevue Hotel in Gstaad, recently rated the "Hotel of the Year" by Swiss media, was privatised for the LIC guests ensuring an exclusive networking experience. This year's conference provided a dynamic platform for participants to engage with industry leaders, pioneering researchers, and fellow investors, creating an environment conducive to collaboration and innovation. The opportunities were many, during the Networking Dinners and Lunches and especially during Coffee Breaks and Receptions held in the Longevity Lounge, where our guests could get the exclusive chance to experience the latest trends in longevity therapies and treatments from the exhibitors: The Kusnacht Practice, Avea Life and Biolytica. In addition to being an exhibitor, The Kusnacht Practice was one of the exclusive partners of LIC, together with Maximon - whose expertise and support have significantly contributed to the success of Longevity Investors Conference. Other partners included MAGE, Credit Suisse, Tomorrow Biostasis, Holmusk, Ani Biome, PWC, National University of Singapore, Bernegger Ventures, Reichmuth Global and Ultrahuman.





The entire conference gave a great networking atmosphere, from networking lunches, coffee breaks in the Longevity Lounge to great conversation sparking dinners in a beautiful Le Grand Bellevue setting.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10082/185752_51db313d84485877_005full.jpg

As Day 2 of the conference came to a close, the ending of the Longevity Investors Conference was marked by the Gala Dinner, held in the exclusive Yacht Club. The evening was a culmination of three days of intense discussions, groundbreaking presentations, and invaluable networking, offering a moment of respite and celebration for the luminaries in attendance. The evening featured the 'Maximon Longevity Prize' Award Ceremony. Elisabeth Roider, Partner and Chief Scientific and Medical Officer at Maximon and Tobias Reichmuth, Founding Partner at Maximon, presented the three Prize runner ups: The first prize - Maximon 50k CHF, went to Maurice Michel's research project which aims to extend healthspan and counteract inflammaging by targeting the artificial enzyme function of OGG1 as a therapeutic approach to enhance DNA repair. Second prize, Biolytica's personalized longevity program, went to Dr. Philip Atherton, from the University of Nottingham, who is focused on examining the impact of mTOR inhibition on muscle biology and immune cell function. The project of Dr. Jorge Sanz-Ros and Consuelo Borrá, from the University of Valencia, aims to promote healthy aging using stem cell-derived extracellular vesicles (EVs) and was awarded with the third prize, Avea Life's supplement subscription.





The Gala Dinner on the last day of the conference gave the perfect ending to the productive two days, featuring the Maximon Logevity Prize Award Ceremony.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10082/185752_51db313d84485877_006full.jpg

"The special setup of this year's conference enables not only knowledge exchange but also effective community building which is very unique for the industry and has never happened before to this extent." says Marc P. Bernegger, one of the driving forces behind the conference.

Davos, renowned for hosting global thought leaders, will once again set the stage for an unparalleled gathering of visionaries and pioneers at the Longevity Investors Lunch, taking place during the prestigious World Economic Forum. This exclusive invite-only event creates a platform for exclusive networking and sharing insights into new technologies and research, among prominent scientists, academia, entrepreneurs and investors. The event will take place on January 16th in the exclusive Hotel Seehof, famous for high-level networking in Davos. Those interested in participating, please apply here.

The next Longevity Investors Conference will be held in the Autumn of 2024, and one can subscribe to the newsletter to stay updated about the application process on the organization's website.

Contact information:

Lucia Kupcova

lucia@longevityinvestors.ch

Email us at info@longevityinvestors.ch

Follow on Linkedin

Follow on Twitter

Follow on Instagram

Follow on Facebook

Follow on YouTube

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/185752