IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.: IBC To Host Investor Webcast on November 7, 2023

FRANKLIN, IN / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2023 / IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. ("IBC" or the "Company") (TSX-V:IB)(OTCQB:IAALF) will host a live investor webcast on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 10 AM Eastern, it was announced today.

The webcast and conference call will feature Mark A. Smith, IBC CEO and Board Chairman, and Toni Wendel, IBC's Chief Financial Officer. They will discuss the Company's financial results for the year ended June 30, 2023. The news release announcing these results can be seen here: https://ibcadvancedalloys.com/ibc-advanced-alloys-reports-financial-results-for-the-quarter-and-year-ended-june-30-2023/

Participants must register in advance for the webcast here: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMtcOCurzMtHdVaYhQ3hqU9g_Yp19frZl8G

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

A recording of the webcast will be made available on the IBC website following the event.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Mark A. Smith"

Mark A. Smith, CEO & Chairman of the Board

# # #

CONTACTS:

Mark A. Smith, Chairman of the Board

Jim Sims, Director of Investor and Public Relations

+1 (303) 503-6203

Email: jim.sims@ibcadvancedalloys.com

Website: www.ibcadvancedalloys.com

@IBCAdvanced $IB.TO $IAALF copper beryllium

ABOUT IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP.

IBC is a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company serving a variety of industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, precision manufacturing, and others. IBC's Copper Alloys Division manufactures and distributes a variety of copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, and aluminum bronze. IBC's Engineered Materials Division makes the Beralcast® family of alloys, which can be precision cast and are used in an increasing number of defense, aerospace, and other systems, including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. IBC's has production facilities in Indiana and Massachusetts. The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IB" and the OTCQB under the symbol "IAALF".

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy of this news release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/799725/ibc-to-host-investor-webcast-on-november-7-2023