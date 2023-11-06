EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A. / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Eleving Group S.A.: Unaudited 9M 2023 results on 13 November 2023 - Invitation to the earnings call on 14 November 2023



06.11.2023 / 12:04 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Riga, Latvia, 6 November 2023

Eleving Group and its group companies (the "Group"), specializing in vehicle and consumer financing, cordially invite investors and analysts to an earnings call with the Management Board on 14 November 2023, 15:00 CET, following the publication of its unaudited 9M 2023 results on 13 November 2023.

Group CEO Modestas Sudnius and CFO Maris Kreics will present and comment on the unaudited results by means of a presentation. The presentation will be held in English.

Conference call registration link here .

The presentation for the earnings call will be available here as of 13 November 2023.

For more information, please contact:

Edgars Rauza, Investor Relations Manager

Email: edgars.rauza@eleving.com

About Eleving Group

Eleving Group comprises a number of financial technology companies with a global presence. The Group operates in the vehicle and consumer finance segments on 3 continents, providing financial inclusion and disruptively changing financial services industries in its countries of operation. Founded in 2012 as Mogo in Latvia, the Group has revolutionized the way people purchase cars. Having expanded across the Baltics within its first year in business, the Group continued expanding in the following years, now servicing 16 active markets.

With its headquarters in Latvia, the Group operates in the Baltics, Central, Eastern, and South-Eastern Europe, Caucasus, Central Asia, and Eastern Africa.

For two consecutive years (2020, 2021), the Group has appeared on the Financial Times list of Europe's 1000 fastest-growing companies.

Read more: www.eleving.com



IMPORTANT INFORMATION

The information contained herein is not for release, publication, or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, or any other countries or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the bonds in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Persons into whose possession this announcement may come are required to inform themselves of and observe all such restrictions.

This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The bonds have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

This announcement does not constitute a prospectus for the purposes of Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended (the "Prospectus Directive") and does not constitute a public offer of securities in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA").

This announcement does not constitute an offer of bonds to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus has been or will be approved in the United Kingdom in respect of the bonds. Accordingly, this announcement is not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The communication of this announcement as a financial promotion may only be distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth companies, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons in (i), (ii) and (iii) above together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents.

PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS ONLY - Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as the bonds do not constitute packaged products and will be offered to eligible counterparties and professional clients only.





06.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

