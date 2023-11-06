ParkerVision, Inc.: Oral Arguments in ParkerVision v. Qualcomm Scheduled Today

CEO Provides Overview of Rulings Under Appeal

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2023 / ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCQB:PRKR) is scheduled to appear at the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ("CAFC") this morning for oral arguments in ParkerVision v. Qualcomm (Case No. 2022-1755). ParkerVision (the "Company") filed its notice of appeal in April 2022 following rulings by the U.S. District Court in the Middle District of Florida (Orlando Division) in the Company's patent infringement case against Qualcomm (Case No. 6:14-cv-00687) that resulted in the court closing the case file and terminating ParkerVision's right to a jury trial.

ParkerVision CEO Jeffrey Parker commented, "I have been contacted by many shareholders with questions about the appealed rulings in this case. All of the legal briefs filed with the CAFC in this case are available on our website at https://parkervision.com/pvcase-jrk-2/. In addition, the Company has posted an overview of the district court rulings that are subject to this appeal, along with a summary of the underlying facts, evidence and arguments presented in our briefs to the CAFC, and the expected impact of each of these rulings on the case. This document can be found at Case Appeal Overview.

