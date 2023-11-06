Tokyo Electron Limited: Tokyo Electron Hosts Event to Discuss Veteran Hiring and the Central Texas Semiconductor Industry

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2023 / Tokyo Electron (TEL), a leading capital equipment manufacturer of cutting-edge semiconductor production equipment and technical service provider, hosted a cross-section of thought leaders from industry, educational institutions, the veteran community, government, and organizations throughout Central Texas for an in-person session on Friday, November 3rd to discuss the creation of training opportunities for veterans to be prepared for careers in the semiconductor industry.

The event took place at the Make It Center at Austin Community College District (ACC), a nationally recognized college serving Central Texas as the primary gateway to higher education and technical training opportunities. The session convened a diverse array of stakeholders to discuss and understand the opportunities and challenges of creating an ecosystem to support the growth of the semiconductor industry in the region.

The semiconductor industry plays a critical role in the Central Texas economy, with Austin established as a leader in semiconductor and electronics R&D and manufacturing. According to the Austin Chamber, there are approximately 150 semiconductor and related companies in Austin, and together they employ more than 60,000 people.

The discussion during today's session focused on the workforce pipeline, especially for technicians and operators, and explored solutions for how to implement collaborative models between industry, federal and state agencies, universities and community colleges, military installations, school districts, and community stakeholders. The Semiconductor Technician Advanced Rapid Start, or STARS, training program, developed and delivered by ACC in collaboration with the Austin Regional Manufacturing Association (ARMA) and five regional industry partners, was presented as a successful model of this type of collaboration.

"ACC is proud to collaborate with our semiconductor industry partners to develop the high-quality, accelerated workforce training programs these companies need to keep pace with the exponential growth they are experiencing," said Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart, Chancellor at Austin Community College.

The goal of the session was to chart a path forward for establishing a semiconductor training center at Central Texas College near Fort Cavazos for veterans transitioning out of the armed services. "The United States is experiencing incredible growth in the semiconductor industry, and that growth requires a skilled workforce. Soldiers, Airmen, Marines, and Sailors have the skills and discipline needed to be successful in any realm; they just need the opportunity," said Representative John Carter. "One of the most valuable things we can offer the brave men and women who have served is career training in an industry that will result in a great career. Today's conversations and collaboration are a positive step forward for America's veterans and the semiconductor industry."

According to Larry Smith, Chairman of Tokyo Electron U.S. Holdings, the semiconductor industry is looking to hire 20,000 veterans over the next four years. "As we come into a season of unprecedented growth and talent needs in the semiconductor industry, we want to tap into the veteran pipeline to utilize a group of people that possess the attributes required to help the industry and reinforce our national security," said Larry Smith. "We gather today to collaborate with industry, government leaders, and educational institutions to prepare a plan to meet these needs."

In the United States, TEL is widely recognized as a leader in veteran employment within the semiconductor industry. In 2021, the company launched a partnership with the U.S. Army's Partnership for Youth Success (PaYS). The PaYS Program is a strategic partnership between the U.S. Army and a cross-section of corporations, companies, and public sector agencies. PaYS Partners guarantee soldiers an interview and possible employment after the Army. This unique Program is part of the Army's effort to partner with America's business community and reconnect America with its Army. TEL is also the recipient of the 2023 HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion Award. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans (HIRE Vets) Medallion Award is the only federal award recognizing exceptional achievement in veteran employment.

