Hardman & Co Research

Hardman & Co Q&A on ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT): 1H FY'24: defensive growth paying off



06-Nov-2023 / 12:05 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Analyst interview | Investment Companies Q&A on ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT) | 1H FY'24: defensive growth paying off ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews. In this interview, Mark provides an overview of his recent report ' 1HFY24: defensive growth/disciplined approach '. He explains what ICGT investors get from the strategy, ICGT's exposure to the higher interest rate environment and what defensive growth as a strategy means in practice. ICG Enterprise Trust plc is a leading listed private equity investor focused, on creating long-term growth by delivering consistently strong returns through selectively investing in profitable private companies, primarily in Europe and the US.

Listen to the interview: https://www.directorstalkinterviews.com/icg-enterprise-trust-1h-fy%E2%80%9924-defensive-growth-paying-off-video/4121131952?dm_t=0,0,0,0,0 If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here

To contact us: Hardman & Co

1 Frederick's Place London EC2R 8AE www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo Analyst: Mark Thomas



+44 (0)203 693 7075 mt@hardmanandco.com





Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement. About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



