Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2023) - Lumina Gold (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in London.

121 Mining Investment London will be hosting over 175 mining companies and more than 500 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated schedule of pre-booked meetings matching investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments.

This year's event is being held on November 20-21.

Any investors who would like to attend 121 Mining Investment London can register for a free pass here: https://hubs.la/Q026gbp80

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

121 Mining Investment has an ever-expanding global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Las Vegas, Frankfurt, Sydney, Singapore and Hong Kong, as well as online editions throughout the year.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold is advancing its 100% owned, large scale gold-copper Cangrejos project to a Feasibility Study expected in H1 2025. The company is currently being funded by a US$300M financing package from Wheaton Precious Metals that it announced after releasing is Pre-feasibility Study in April 2023.

