BUFFALO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rand Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: RAND) ("Rand" or the "Company"), a business development company providing alternative financing for lower middle market companies, announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Daniel P. Penberthy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rand, commented, "We delivered another quarter of strong performance. Our results have been supported by the sustained growth in interest income, primarily attributed to the continued deployment of capital as part of our investment strategy, which is centered on high-quality debt investments.

"Looking forward, we remain focused on generating strong, consistent returns for our shareholders. During the quarter, we completed two new investments that fit well within our investment objectives and demonstrate our ability to attract opportunities in the current market environment. The expansion of the portion of our portfolio invested into debt investments has proven to be a cornerstone of our success, and we expect to continue this trajectory of growth well into the future."

Third Quarter Highlights (compared with the prior-year period unless otherwise noted)

Total investment income grew $187,000, or 12%, to $1.7 million, which reflected a 40% increase in interest from portfolio companies, partially offset by lower dividend income. The decrease in dividend income was largely due to a large prior-year dividend from a portfolio company, which did not repeat in the third quarter of 2023, and the sale of the Company's investment in Dealer Solutions and Design (DSD) during the second quarter of 2023.

Total expenses were $810,000 compared with $499,000 in the prior-year third quarter. The increase largely reflects a $264,000 increase in interest expense on borrowings under the senior revolving credit facility entered into in June 2022 to fund growth. Partially offsetting was a change in accrued capital gains incentive fees to the Company's external investment adviser. The current period included a credit of $41,000 in capital gains incentive fees compared with an expense of $22,000 for the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted expenses, which exclude capital gains incentive fees and is a non-GAAP financial measure, were $851,000 compared with $477,000 in the third quarter of 2022. See the attached description of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation table for adjusted expenses.

Net investment income was $799,000, or $0.31 per share, compared with $1.0 million, or

$0.39 per share, in the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted net investment income per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, which excludes the capital gains incentive fee accrual expense, was $0.29 per share, compared with $0.40 in last year's third quarter. See the attached description of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation table for adjusted net investment income per share.

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of September 30, 2023, Rand's portfolio included investments with a fair value of $74.7 million across 30 portfolio businesses. This was up $13.2 million, or 21%, from December 31, 2022, and reflects new and follow on investments and valuation adjustments in multiple portfolio companies. This was partially offset by equity sales and loan repayments. At September 30, 2023, the portfolio was comprised of approximately 63% in debt investments, 27% in equity investments in private companies, and 10% in publicly traded equities consisting of other BDCs and ACV Auctions. The annualized weighted average yield of debt investments was 13.45%.

Third quarter 2023:

Funded $4.0 million total investment in All About People, which included $3.0 million of senior debt at 16%, and a $1.0 million preferred equity investment, which will carry a 12% dividend. All About People is a full-service staffing and executive search firm, with a growing focus on the healthcare industry.

Funded $3.8 million to First Coast Mulch, consisting of a $3.4 million subordinate note at 13% and an interest earning convertible note of $420,000. First Coast Mulch is a commercial mulch installation company that covers the north and central Florida market.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash at the end of the third quarter of 2023 was $3.5 million, up from $1.4 million at year-end 2022, reflecting the proceeds received from exiting DSD and ACV Auctions share sales in the second quarter of 2023. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held shares valued at approximately $4.2 million in other publicly traded BDCs and $3.0 million in ACV Auctions, all of which are available for future liquidity needs including dividends and portfolio investments.

At September 30, 2023, Rand had outstanding borrowings of $13.8 million on its existing $25.0 million senior secured revolving credit facility. The outstanding borrowings carried an interest rate of 8.8% at quarter-end.

The Company did not repurchase any outstanding common stock during the third quarter of 2023.

Dividends

On July 25, 2023, Rand declared its regular quarterly cash dividend distribution of $0.25 per share, which was paid during the third quarter to shareholders of record as of August 31, 2023.

Webcast and Conference Call

Rand will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, November 6, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time, to review its financial results. The review will be accompanied by a slide presentation, which will be available on Rand's website at www.randcapital.com in the "Investor Relations" section. Rand's conference call can be accessed by calling (201) 689-8263. Alternatively, the webcast can be monitored on Rand's website at www.randcapital.com under "Investor Relations" where the replay will also be available.

A telephonic replay will be available from 5:30 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Monday,

November 20, 2023. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay pin number 13741203. A transcript of the call will also be posted once available.

ABOUT RAND CAPITAL

Rand Capital (Nasdaq: RAND) is an externally managed business development company (BDC). The Company's investment objective is to maximize total return to its shareholders with current income and capital appreciation by focusing its debt and related equity investments in privately-held, lower middle market companies with committed and experienced managements in a broad variety of industries. Rand invests in early to later stage businesses that have sustainable, differentiated and market-proven products, revenue of more than $2 million and a path to free cash flow or up to $5 million in EBITDA. The Company's investment activities are managed by its external investment adviser, Rand Capital Management, LLC. Additional information can be found at the Company's website where it regularly posts information: https://www.randcapital.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than historical facts, including but not limited to statements regarding the strategy of the Company and its outlook; statements regarding the implementation of the Company's strategy and its growth trajectory; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts and are sometimes identified by the words "may," "will," "should," "potential," "intend," "expect," "endeavor," "seek," "anticipate," "estimate," "overestimate," "underestimate," "believe," "could," "project," "predict," "continue," "target" or other similar words or expressions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. The inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include, among others, (1) evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes; (2) changes in general economic and/or industry specific conditions; and (3) other risk factors as detailed from time to time in Rand 's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including Rand's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents filed with the SEC. Consequently, such forward-looking statements should be regarded as Rand's current plans, estimates and beliefs. Except as required by applicable law, Rand assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this release.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

Rand Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Financial Position September 30,

2023

(Unaudited) December 31,

2022 ASSETS Investments at fair value: Control investments (cost of $5,207,299 and $4,660,017, respectively) $ 4,083,489 $ 3,536,207 Affiliate investments (cost of $43,946,584 and $30,204,160, respectively) 51,097,315 38,241,589 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments (cost of $17,108,025 and $20,852,060, respectively) 19,503,481 19,726,463 Total investments, at fair value (cost of $66,261,908 and $55,716,237, respectively) 74,684,285 61,504,259 Cash 3,479,772 1,368,996 Interest receivable 237,193 208,338 Prepaid income taxes - 76,396 Deferred tax asset, net 134,087 28,160 Other assets 504,345 295,043 Total assets $ 79,039,682 $ 63,481,192 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (NET ASSETS) Liabilities: Due to investment adviser $ 268,609 $ 562,221 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 169,995 66,680 Income taxes payable 29,577 - Line of credit 13,750,000 2,550,000 Capital gains incentive fees 2,907,700 2,167,000 Deferred revenue 561,524 413,971 Total liabilities 17,687,405 5,759,872 Stockholders' equity (net assets): Common stock, $0.10 par; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued: 2,648,916; shares outstanding: 2,581,021 at 9/30/23 and 12/31/22 264,892 264,892 Capital in excess of par value 51,464,267 51,464,267 Treasury stock, at cost: 67,895 shares at 9/30/23 and 12/31/22 (1,566,605 ) (1,566,605 ) Total distributable earnings 11,189,723 7,558,766 Total stockholders' equity (net assets) (per share -9/30/23: $23.77; 12/31/22: $22.36) 61,352,277 57,721,320 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (net assets) $ 79,039,682 $ 63,481,192

Rand Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three months ended

September 30, 2023 Three months ended

September 30, 2022 Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 Nine months ended

September 30, 2022 Investment income: Interest from portfolio companies: Control investments $ 175,962 $ 124,408 $ 506,800 $ 124,408 Affiliate investments 1,002,553 581,911 2,731,575 1,767,024 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments 357,162 393,686 1,067,745 1,125,544 Total interest from portfolio companies 1,535,677 1,100,005 4,306,120 3,016,976 Interest from other investments: Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments 456 48 692 49 Total interest from other investments 456 48 692 49 Dividend and other investment income: Affiliate investments 13,126 305,959 419,951 552,469 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments 141,290 115,700 401,805 358,700 Total dividend and other investment income 154,416 421,659 821,756 911,169 Fee income: Control investments 4,515 3,900 12,726 3,900 Affiliate investments 40,072 19,340 246,816 72,160 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments 5,978 9,313 19,934 27,941 Total fee income 50,565 32,553 279,476 104,001 Total investment income 1,741,114 1,554,265 5,408,044 4,032,195 Expenses: Base management fee 268,609 225,730 769,869 696,772 Capital gains incentive fees (41,300 ) 22,000 740,700 (880,760 ) Interest expense 290,522 26,042 707,834 26,042 Professional fees 120,828 126,089 392,110 569,310 Stockholders and office operating 57,097 41,739 206,481 163,327 Directors' fees 66,550 47,800 197,791 137,783 Administrative fees 37,250 - 111,750 - Insurance 10,380 9,525 33,720 31,788 Corporate development - - 4,267 3,753 Other operating - 34 - 124 Total expenses 809,936 498,959 3,164,522 748,139 Net investment income before income taxes: 931,178 1,055,306 2,243,522 3,284,056 Income taxes, including excise tax expense 132,595 45,140 237,393 83,750 Net investment income 798,583 1,010,166 2,006,129 3,200,306 Net realized (loss) gain on sales and dispositions of investments: Affiliate investments - - 2,596,094 167,159 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments (2,802,731 ) 1,919 (1,527,190 ) 523,432 Net realized (loss) gain on sales and dispositions of investments, before income taxes (2,802,731 ) 1,919 1,068,904 690,591 Income tax expense - - 338,158 - Net realized (loss) gain on sales and dispositions of investments (2,802,731 ) 1,919 730,746 690,591 Net change in unrealized appreciation/depreciation on investments: Affiliate investments - - (886,698 ) 47,841 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments 2,599,652 92,817 3,521,053 (5,140,762 ) Change in unrealized appreciation/depreciation before income taxes 2,599,652 92,817 2,634,355 (5,092,921 ) Deferred income tax benefit - - (66,441 ) - Net change in unrealized appreciation/depreciation on investments 2,599,652 92,817 2,700,796 (5,092,921 ) Net realized and unrealized (loss) gain on investments (203,079 ) 94,736 3,431,542 (4,402,330 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets from operations $ 595,504 $ 1,104,902 $ 5,437,671 $ (1,202,024 ) Weighted average shares outstanding 2,581,021 2,581,021 2,581,021 2,581,021 Basic and diluted net increase (decrease) in net assets from operations per share $ 0.23 $ 0.43 $ 2.11 $ (0.47 )

Rand Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets (Unaudited) Three months ended

September 30, 2023 Three months ended

September 30, 2022 Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 Nine months ended

September 30, 2022 Net assets at beginning of period $ 61,402,028 $ 57,664,184 $ 57,721,320 $ 60,745,416 Net investment income 798,583 1,010,166 2,006,129 3,200,306 Net realized (loss) gain on sales and dispositions of investments (2,802,731 ) 1,919 730,746 690,591 Net change in unrealized appreciation/depreciation on investments 2,599,652 92,817 2,700,796 (5,092,921 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets from operations 595,504 1,104,902 5,437,671 (1,202,024 ) Declaration of dividend (645,255 ) (387,153 ) (1,806,714 ) (1,161,459 ) Net assets at end of period $ 61,352,277 $ 58,381,933 $ 61,352,277 $ 58,381,933

Rand Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP Total Expense to Non-GAAP Adjusted Expenses

(Unaudited)

In addition to reporting total expenses, which is a U.S. generally accepted accounting principle ("GAAP") financial measure, Rand presents adjusted expenses, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted expenses is defined as GAAP total expenses removing the effect of any (credits)/expenses for capital gains incentive fees. GAAP total expenses is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Rand believes that adjusted expenses provides useful information to investors regarding financial performance because it is a method the Company uses to measure its financial and business trends related to its results of operations. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Three months

ended September 30, 2023 Three months

ended September 30, 2022 Total expenses $ 809,936 $ 498,959 Exclude (credits)/expenses for capital gains incentive fees (41,300 ) 22,000 Adjusted expenses $ 851,236 $ 476,959

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Investment Income per Share to

GAAP Net Investment Income per Share

(Unaudited)

In addition to reporting Net Investment Income per Share, which is a U.S. generally accepted accounting principle ("GAAP") financial measure, the Company presents Adjusted Net Investment Income per Share, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted Net Investment Income per Share is defined as GAAP Net Investment Income per Share removing the effect of any (credits)/expenses for capital gains incentive fees. GAAP Net Investment Income per Share is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Rand believes that Adjusted Net Investment Income per Share provides useful information to investors regarding financial performance because it is a method the Company uses to measure its financial and business trends related to its results of operations. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Three months ended September 30, 2023 Three months ended September 30, 2022 Net investment income per share $ 0.31 $ 0.39 Exclude (credits)/expenses for capital gains incentive fees (0.02 ) 0.01 Adjusted net investment income per share $ 0.29 $ 0.40

