Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.: Blonder Tongue Announces IP Failover Feature Added to NXG Video Delivery System

OLD BRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2023 / Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB:BDRL) (the "Company") announces an important addition to the best-selling NXG Video Delivery Platform. The NXG-IP input module will now support an input path failover for up to two Gigabit Ethernet input feeds.

If an operator provides two (2) inbound network routes containing identical SPTS programming, the NXG-IP can now automatically failover from the primary feed to the secondary feed if a loss of data is detected. This failover is performed on a per-program basis, so this mechanism can protect against both path loss, i.e., fiber/infrastructure damage and receiver failure.

"We are pleased to bring this cost-saving solution to our customers," says Josh Blanton, Vice President, Software Engineering. "It adds simplicity to the deployment of the NXG Video Delivery Platform, as customers won't need an external router to perform this task, it's all within the NXG-IP module."

This new addition to the NXG-IP module will be available as a field-upgradable firmware, with the update available now.

The Blonder Tongue NXG Video Delivery Platform, available in 3 and 5-RU rack chassis, offers solutions that are highly customizable, module-based IP digital video processing platforms designed for delivering next generation video services on any generation of coax, ethernet, or fiber-optic wiring - without the need for replacing existing infrastructure.

For more information about the NXG Video Delivery System, please visit www.blondertongue.com.

About Blonder Tongue

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. is the oldest designer and manufacturer of telecommunications and cable television video transmission technology in the USA. The majority of our products continue to be designed and built in our state-of-the-art New Jersey facility, which has been the Company's home for more than 50 years. Blonder Tongue Labs offers U.S.-based engineering and manufacturing excellence with an industry reputation for delivering ultra-high reliability products. As a leader in cable television system design, the Company provides service operators and systems integrators with comprehensive solutions for the management and distribution of digital video, IPTV and high-speed data services, as well as RF broadband distribution over fiber, IP, and Coax networks for homes and businesses. Additional information on the Company and its products can be found at www.blondertongue.com

