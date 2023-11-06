Gemina Laboratories Ltd.: Gemina Labs Ltd Appoints Stifel as Financial Advisor

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2023 / Gemina Laboratories Ltd. (CSE:GLAB)(FRA:8I7), a diagnostics technology company, is pleased to announce that it has appointed the global investment bank Stifel as its sole and exclusive financial advisor to the Company, as it considers strategic licensing and partnership opportunities for its breakthrough diagnostics technology.

Gemina is targeting a series of significant multi-year licensing deals or partnerships with companies in the life sciences and medical device sectors to enable the delivery of next generation diagnostics with its unique, validated platform chemistry technology. One of the Company's technologies, the Gemina Bridge, is a seminal development in the advancement of lateral flow assays ("LFA's") and has been evidenced to significantly reduce the amount of antibody required in diagnostic tests while retaining or enhancing test performance. This technology promises to deliver over 75% reduction in antibody requirements to one of the most cost intensive areas of LFA production and beyond. Integration of this technology inside partner products offers a compelling commercial opportunity for Gemina to engage with industry leaders to help deliver better diagnostics for patients and consumers.

Brian Firth, CEO of Gemina Labs commented, "We are very excited to be working with Stifel, who bring a huge amount of licensing experience across life sciences, as we look to broaden our licensing partnerships across the full spectrum of Point of Care Diagnostics. Our work with Stifel will ensure the maximum access possible to our breakthrough technologies, whilst we focus on our core products."

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Brian Firth

CEO

Gemina Laboratories Ltd.

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited - Healthcare Investment Banking

Healthcare Investment Banking: Email: SNELProjectSesame@stifel.com

Nicholas Moore, Managing Director Tel: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Samire Essebiyea, Director

www.stifel.com

About Gemina Laboratories Ltd.

Gemina Labs is a biosensor and diagnostic company with a transformative, patented, proprietary chemistry technology platform that powers next generation testing platforms for a wide range of pathogens that affect human health and wellness. Our technologies drive testing platforms that are fast, affordable and accurate, and easily self-administered. Our own product pipeline includes platforms for the rapid testing of COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis and other viruses. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.geminalabs.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company. Such statements include statements regarding the anticipated terms of any proposed transaction or engagement. Information and statements which are not purely historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Furthermore, the Company is presently unable to fully quantify the impact that the Covid-19 pandemic will have on its operations and recognizes that certain eventualities may affect planned or assumed performance moving forward. As such, any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

For more information regrading the Company, please contact:

Gemina Laboratories Ltd

Brian Firth, Chief Executive Officer

Email: investor@geminalabs.com

SOURCE: Gemina Laboratories Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/799997/gemina-labs-ltd-appoints-stifel-as-financial-advisor