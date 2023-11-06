Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2023) - Gold Terra Resource Corp (TSXV: YGT), a junior gold exploration company that controls one of the six major high-grade gold camps in Canada, situated close to the City of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2023 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 7-8, 2023.

Gerald Panneton will be presenting on November 8th at 11 AM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2023/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Mara Strazdins

1 (416) 710-0646

Strazdins@goldterracorp.com

https://goldterracorp.com/

