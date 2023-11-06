Cancellation of trades in Hagen Bikes shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-11-06 14:21 CET -- Nasdaq Tallinn cancelled the trades with Hagen Bikes shares (HAGEN) executed on November 6 due to the announcement published by the Issuer on November 3, according to which the Issuer has submitted a bankruptcy petition to Harju County Court. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.