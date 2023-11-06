Resumption of trading in Integre Trans bonds

On November 6, 2023, Nasdaq Vilnius decided to resume trading in bonds of UAB "Integre Trans" (INTRFLOT26FA, ISIN code LT0000407553) on 7 November 2023. The announcement of the exact floating interest rate, which is determined in accordance with the procedures and terms set out in the Information Document of UAB "Integre Trans", has been published. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1454 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.