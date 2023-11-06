Genvor Incorporated: Genvor Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communications Program

CHAPEL HILL, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2023 / Genvor Incorporated (OTCQB:GNVR) ("Genvor" or the "Company"), a developer of sustainable plant health solutions leveraging patented peptides, today announced the engagement of international investor relations specialists MZ Group (MZ) to lead a strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets in anticipation of commencement of trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the fourth quarter of 2023.

MZ Group will work closely with Genvor management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company's visibility throughout the investment community. The initiative will highlight Genvor's vision to become a market leader in the development and commercialization of sustainable next-generation plant health solutions using Genvor's patented peptide technology suite. Peptides can provide anti-pathogen and enhanced nutritional properties to a broad spectrum of crop types, with an initial licensing agreement already in place in citrus. The Company is in discussions with development partners for its biochemical topical spray and expects a seed trait development partner to imbue next-generation crop seeds with these properties.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts, and private investors. The firm maintains offices worldwide and was recently ranked No. 7 in the world in business communication.

Lucas A. Zimmerman, Director at MZ North America, and Ian Scargill, Senior Vice President, will advise Genvor regarding corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial and social media outlets.

Zimmerman commented: "The UN estimates that global crop losses due to plant diseases total approximately $220B annually. Concurrently, regulators are banning legacy chemicals in many international markets, leaving farmers with fewer solutions to address this pressing issue. To that end, Genvor's globally renowned science team has applied over 30 years of research in peptides - along with a robust IP portfolio of US patents - to work to bring a biochemical topical spray addressing aflatoxin, mold, fungi and bacteria in several crop spectrums to market as early as 2025, with parallel development of its seed trait technology in corn, cotton and soybeans, leveraging a capital-light licensing model.

"Peptides, applied in the form of a spray or seed trait, represent a compelling, near-term opportunity to fill the crop protection gap and address the $5B North American biochemicals market - improving upon a plant's naturally occurring molecules to fight pathogens more effectively while concurrently providing the potential for enhanced nutritional quality. Biochemicals are in the early stages of a generational breakout, benefitting from expedited regulatory registrations, minimal impact on non-target organisms and reduced resistance. In addition, farmers can use biochemicals while maintaining their organic status - all while concurrently realizing improved crop export opportunities as biochemicals are exempt from pesticide/fungicide residue requirements."

Scargill concluded: "Genvor's innovation has not gone unnoticed, securing them a cooperative R&D agreement - known as a CRADA - with the USDA as their partner for the commercialization of their peptide technology suite for addressing aflatoxin in corn. This partnership provides a high degree of industry credibility, including access to USDA labs, which lowers the Company's R&D spend while concurrently providing direct access to the USDA's regulatory team to advance product registrations. Taken together with their aggressive licensing efforts, we find Genvor to be a compelling IP-driven opportunity for our network of institutional investors and family offices worldwide."

Judith S. Miller, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Genvor, added: "2023 has been a pivotal year for Genvor as we prepare for our commencement of trading on OTC Markets in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the ongoing utilization of our USDA partnership, which enables rapid peptide development and testing. We continue to see strong industry demand for peptide-based plant health solutions and expect to license our first biochemical spray as early as 2025 with seed traits to follow. We look forward to working with Lucas, Ian and the entire team at MZ Group as we strive to deliver sustainable, long-term value to our shareholders."

For more information on Genvor, please visit the Company's website at www.genvor.com . To schedule a conference call with management, please email your request to GNVR@mzgroup.us or call Lucas Zimmerman at 949-259-4987.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global investor relations and corporate communications leader. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by an exclusive one-stop-shop approach, MZ works with top management to support its clients' business strategies via integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach - full service investor relations and roadshow services; 2) IPO Advisory & SPAC IR - preparation for the Pre-IPO journey and leading sponsor/target companies through the SPAC business combination; 3) Public Relations & Financial Media - targeted campaigns and broad media outreach; 4) ESGiQ & Advisory - reporting technology platform and ESG guidance; 5) Market Intelligence - real time ownership monitoring; 6) Technology Solutions - websites, webcasting, conference calls, distribution services and board portals. MZ has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Connecticut, Tampa Bay, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Austin, Denver, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us .

About Genvor, Inc.

Genvor Incorporated (OTC:GNVR) is a developer of sustainable plant health solutions, creating a portfolio of patented peptides to provide crops with anti-pathogen and enhanced nutritional properties through next-generation biochemical sprays and seed traits. Leveraging globally renowned scientists and a USDA partnership, Genvor leverages its licensing-first business model with active trait developments underway for a variety of crops including corn, citrus, rice, cotton, soybean, flax, and potato. To learn more, please visit www.genvor.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook or Instagram .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include information about management's view of the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects, including future business opportunities or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "believe," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by the Company or its representatives may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about the Company. The Company is not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, or that the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by the Company or its representatives might not occur.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

GNVR@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Genvor, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/799015/genvor-engages-mz-group-to-lead-strategic-investor-relations-and-shareholder-communications-program