Faraday Copper Corp.: Faraday Copper Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2023 / Faraday Copper Corp. ("Faraday" or the "Company") (TSX:FDY) announces its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Year-to-Date Highlights

Reported gold assay results from the Childs Aldwinkle breccia at the Copper Creek Project on October 5, 2023.

Announced the planned 20,000-metre Phase III drill program commenced on October 12, 2023.

Commenced a metallurgical program evaluating grind size optimization, gold deportment, and further test work from the near surface mineralization.

Announced results from a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") and an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Copper Creek Project on May 3, 2023 which included: Post-tax net present value (7%) of US$713 million and internal rate of return of 16%. Updated MRE outlining 4.2 billion pounds of copper Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources, and 628 million pounds of copper Inferred Mineral Resources.

Acquired a land package for $13.7 million (US$10 million) on March 6, 2023, consisting of approximately 6,000 deeded acres (private land) within 32,000 acres of grazing leases as part of a land consolidation strategy around the Copper Creek Project.

Completed a bought deal financing on February 14, 2023, for a total of 49,999,700 common shares sold at a price of $0.80 per common share for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $39,999,760.

Announced results for the Copper Creek Project drill programs on August 1, 2023, July 12, 2023, May 31, 2023, May 16, 2023, March 14, 2023, February 23, 2023, January 31, 2023 and January 17, 2023.

Completed the Phase II drill program with all results released, continued baseline environmental data collection, stakeholder mapping, and generative exploration targeting at the Copper Creek Project to provide a pipeline of future targets through ongoing geological mapping and recently reprocessed and newly acquired geophysical data.

Upcoming Milestones at Copper Creek

Ongoing results from the gold assaying program of historical drill core.

Ongoing results from the Phase III drill program.

Metallurgical results from Phase II drill program.

The Company is targeting an updated technical report in the first half of 2025, which will include results from the Phase II and III drill programs, the gold program, and metallurgical studies.

Copper Creek Project Update

The learnings from the geological and structural model and the results from the Phase I and Phase II drill programs, along with the recently acquired geophysical and air-borne spectral data sets, and economic criteria defined in the PEA base case, have contributed to the framework for the Phase III 20,000-metre diamond drill program, which commenced in the fourth quarter of 2023. The focus of Phase III drilling will be on expanding the mineral resource, improved delineation of high-grade mineralized zones, and reconnaissance drilling on new targets.

With extensive historical exploration, over 200,000 metres of drilling and modest past production, significant exploration upside remains. There are over 400 known breccia occurrences mapped at surface, of which only 35 have been drilled and 17 are included in the MRE.

In the Phase II drill program gold assay results confirmed the potential for gold to occur in economic concentrations in certain phases of the mineralization. However, there is insufficient gold assay data to estimate within an MRE therefore a sampling program of historical material is underway. The results from the first breccia assayed for gold, Childs Aldwinkle, have been returned. The Company is continuing the re-assaying of historical material for potential inclusion of gold in future mineral resource updates. Additional areas are expected to include the Copper Prince and Pole breccias and the Keel underground zone.

The Company has commenced a metallurgical program focused on grind size optimization to test viability of coarse particle flotation, gold deportment to concentrate and further test work on near surface mineralization.

The Company is targeting an updated technical report in the first half of 2025, which will include results from the Phase II and III drill programs, the gold program, and metallurgical studies.

Financial Results

In Canadian dollars Three months ended Nine months ended Sept 30, 2023 Sept 30, 2022 Sept 30, 2023 Sept 30, 2022 Restated Restated Exploration and evaluation expenses $ 1,625,138 $ 3,225,339 $ 11,034,502 $ 9,429,353 General and administration $ 352,130 $ 846,595 $ 1,551,880 $ 1,772,439 Share-based compensation $ 576,957 $ 1,316,484 $ 1,885,728 $ 3,935,349 Net Loss $ 2,550,024 $ 5,490,614 $ 15,215,034 $ 16,120,464 Basic and Diluted Loss per Share $ 0.01 $ 0.04 $ 0.09 $ 0.15

Note: The financial information in this table was selected from the Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 (the "Financial Statements"), which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and the Company's website www.faradaycopper.com. For restated financial information, refer to Note 4 in the Financial Statements.

Selected Financial Information

September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 In Canadian dollars Restated Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 19,954,475 $ 9,535,039 Net Working Capital $ 18,755,414 $ 6,642,161 Property Plant and Equipment $ 15,498,666 $ 1,444,054 Resource Properties $ 4,955,328 $ 4,955,328 Total Assets $ 40,725,692 $ 16,580,308

Note: The financial information in this table was selected from the Financial Statements, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and the Company's website www.faradaycopper.com. For restated financial information, refer to Note 4 in the Financial Statements.

Cash Flow, Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company is a resource exploration stage company and does not generate any revenue and has been mainly relying on equity-based financing to fund its operations. As at September 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $19,954,475 (December 31, 2022 - $9,535,039) and a net working capital balance of $18,755,414 (December 31, 2022 - $6,642,161). During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, cash used in operating activities was $14,935,139 (2022 - $11,591,766), cash used in investing activities was $13,768,540 (2022 - $823,573), and cash provided by financing activities was $39,443,854 (2022 - $20,290,126). Cash used in investing activities was primarily related to the acquisition of the Mercer Ranch on March 7, 2023.

The Company will need to raise additional funding to finance its day-to-day operations and to enable the Company to achieve its long-term business objectives. On February 14, 2023, the Company completed an equity-based financing for net proceeds of $38,437,854 to fund its operations.

The Company will require additional financing either through equity or debt financing, sale of assets, joint venture arrangements, or a combination thereof to meet its administrative costs and to continue to explore and develop its resource properties. There is no assurance that sufficient future funding will be available on a timely basis or on terms acceptable to the Company. As such, there is a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

About Faraday Copper

Faraday Copper is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its flagship copper project in Arizona, U.S. The Copper Creek project, is one of the largest undeveloped copper projects in North America with open pit and bulk underground mining potential. The Company is well-funded to deliver on its key milestones and benefits from a management team and board of directors with senior mining company experience and expertise. Faraday trades on the TSX under the symbol "FDY".

For additional information please contact:

Stacey Pavlova, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications

Faraday Copper Corp.

E-mail: info@faradaycopper.com

Website: www.faradaycopper.com

Cautionary Note on Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements" and are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Faraday to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information specifically include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the future drilling and exploration potential of the Copper Creek property.

Although Faraday believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements should not be in any way construed as guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include without limitation: market prices for metals; the conclusions of detailed feasibility and technical analyses; lower than expected grades and quantities of resources; receipt of regulatory approval; receipt of shareholder approval; mining rates and recovery rates; significant capital requirements; price volatility in the spot and forward markets for commodities; fluctuations in rates of exchange; taxation; controls, regulations and political or economic developments in the countries in which Faraday does or may carry on business; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, competition; loss of key employees; rising costs of labour, supplies, fuel and equipment; actual results of current exploration or reclamation activities; accidents; labour disputes; defective title to mineral claims or property or contests over claims to mineral properties; unexpected delays and costs inherent to consulting and accommodating rights of Indigenous peoples and other groups; risks, uncertainties and unanticipated delays associated with obtaining and maintaining necessary licenses, permits and authorizations and complying with permitting requirements, including those associated with the Copper Creek property; and uncertainties with respect to any future acquisitions by Faraday. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental events and hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and the risk of inadequate insurance or inability to obtain insurance to cover these risks as well as "Risk Factors" included in Faraday's disclosure documents filed on and available at www.sedarplus.ca.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction. This press release is not, and under no circumstances is to be construed as, a prospectus, an offering memorandum, an advertisement or a public offering of securities in Faraday in Canada, the United States or any other jurisdiction. No securities commission or similar authority in Canada or in the United States has reviewed or in any way passed upon this press release, and any representation to the contrary is an offence.

