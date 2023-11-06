Shippeo, a leader in digital supply chain visibility, and BuyCo, a premier container shipping platform, have announced a strategic partnership. This collaboration is set to offer shippers complete visibility and control over the entire container shipping process, encompassing both inland and ocean shipping, from initial planning and booking to real-time tracking.

Through this alliance, Shippeo and BuyCo aim to empower large-volume shippers to streamline operations, respond swiftly to any exceptions, and elevate the overall customer experience.

Leveraging BuyCo's extensive network of ocean carriers, shippers can easily access vital shipping schedules from their chosen carriers. They can then select the most suitable option based on criteria like CO2 emissions, cost, estimated time of arrival (ETA), and allocations. The booking process is seamless, allowing shippers to save valuable hours daily.

Furthermore, BuyCo equips shippers with robust key performance indicators (KPIs) to enhance processes, optimize inventory management, and reduce costs. By closely monitoring CO2 emissions, shippers can reduce their carbon footprint, while tracking detention and demurrage fees enables them to minimize costs.

In parallel, Shippeo delivers unparalleled visibility and container tracking capabilities. With direct access to major ocean carriers, real-time AIS data and terminal insights, shippers gain reliable visibility data and highly accurate predictive ETAs over both land and ocean transportation. This enables them to closely monitor their containers and respond promptly to any exceptions.

Carl Lauron, CEO of BuyCo, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Our partnership with Shippeo represents a significant step forward in providing shippers with the tools they need to thrive in the complex world of container shipping." Shippeo's CEO Pierre Khoury added, "By integrating our solutions, shippers can seamlessly manage all container shipping operations through BuyCo, and gain end-to-end visibility in real time with Shippeo."

Anand Medepalli, Chief Product Officer of Shippeo added "Shippers are looking for end-to-end solutions that address their booking to execution needs comprehensively. With BuyCo and Shippeo they get that. Furthermore, with inbuilt insights and process automation capabilities, the combined solution allows shippers to easily find answers to any type of disruptions and resolve them in real time."

BuyCo and Shippeo's partnership will help shippers take advantage of cutting-edge container visibility and management capabilities, to lead their peers in efficiency and service while also boosting supply chain resilience in the face of increasingly volatile and unpredictable market conditions

About BuyCo

BuyCo develops a digital Container Shipping TMS. Designed for exporters and importers managing large volumes of containers, the SaaS platform connects ocean carriers, freight forwarders and all other shipment participants in a single place. By connecting stakeholders, automating day-to-day shipping tasks, and increasing visibility, BuyCo transforms container shipping to be more efficient, transparent and profitable. Learn more at www.buyco.co

About Shippeo

Shippeo is a global leader in real-time multimodal transportation visibility, helping major shippers and logistics service providers operate more resilient, sustainable, and customer-centric supply chains. This is made possible with highly accurate real-time operational visibility and Transport Process Automation to streamline transportation processes, reduce latency and improve operational efficiency. Their Multimodal Visibility Network integrates with more than 1,000 TMS, telematics and ELD systems, enabling Shippeo's platform to provide instant access to real-time shipment tracking across all transport modes, in a single portal, through an intuitive user experience. A proprietary and industry-leading machine learning algorithm offers unmatched ETA accuracy, allowing supply chain companies to quickly anticipate problems, proactively alert customers, efficiently manage exceptions with collaborative workflows, and GHG emissions from supply chain transport. Hundreds of customers, including global brands like Ahold Delhaize, AkzoNobel, Amazon, Avery Dennison, Bosch Siemens Hausgeräte, Carrefour, Coca-Cola HBC, Jaguar Land Rover, Heineken, Kuehne+Nagel, L'Oréal, LVMH, Renault Group, Sabic, Saint-Gobain, Siemens Energy and XPO Logistics, trust Shippeo to track more than 32 million shipments per year across 110 countries. Learn more at www.shippeo.com,

