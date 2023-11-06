ASM International NV: ASM joins the Catalyze program as founding sponsor designed to expedite renewable electricity use in its global supply chain

Almere, The Netherlands

November 6, 2023

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) is proud to announce it is teaming up with Schneider Electric by joining the Catalyze program as a founding sponsor.

Announced at SEMICON West 2023, Catalyze is a pioneering initiative that is designed to further the adoption of renewable electricity throughout the global semiconductor value chain.

ASM joins Intel and Applied Materials as founding sponsors of the program. This collaboration is driven by a shared vision - expediting the semiconductor industry's shift towards renewable electricity, and paving the way for a greener, lower-carbon economy.

The program aims to grow global availability of renewable electricity by accelerating the deployment of renewable electricity projects through joint long-term sourcing agreements. In addition, it facilitates pooling of required energy needs, thereby enabling companies who might otherwise lack the capability to tap into the utility-scale power purchase agreements (PPAs) market. It will initially focus on enabling suppliers with energy loads in specific markets in the semiconductor value chain where renewable energy has limited availability, with the intention to expand globally where specific interest and renewable energy market opportunities align.

"Our sponsorship in the Catalyze program is another step in our sustainability efforts in our journey of our net-zero 2035 target. The semiconductor industry is at the heart of modern innovation, and it is imperative that we lead in technology, but we also contribute with efforts in protecting the planet. Together we aim to make significant strides," said Steve Corvi, Vice President Supply Chain at ASM.

ASM has been working with its supply chain on sustainability for several years. In 2022, 100% of its critical suppliers committed to the Responsible Business Alliance Code of Conduct. Now, ASM is excited to help our value chain in securing renewable, low-carbon energy to fuel the industry's future. Our announcement to join the Catalyze program is ahead of our Supplier Day on November 8, 2023.

This program will also contribute towards our net-zero 2035 target, which was recently verified by SBTi (Science Based Targets Initiative), as announced on August 28, 2023. With 99% of our total emissions in scope 3, accelerated adoption of renewable electricity throughout the value chain is an important step forward.

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange.

