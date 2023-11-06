Arcserve OneXafe 4500 wins the hardware solution award for the second year in a row

One to Watch winner Arcserve UDP is also a finalist for Security Software Solution of the Year

Arcserve, the world's most experienced provider of backup, recovery, and immutable storage solutions for unified data protection against ransomware and disasters, today announced that Arcserve OneXafe 4500 won the Security Hardware Solution of the Year award, and that Arcserve Unified Data Protection (UDP) received the One to Watch Security Product award at the Computing Security Awards 2023. Arcserve UDP was also runner-up for Security Software Solution of the Year

The 14th annual Computing Security Awards ceremony took place in London on October 19, 2023. These prestigious awards honor cybersecurity companies, products, and services that had an outstanding positive effect in 2023. Award winners have demonstrated excellence in their categories and are chosen based on a public vote.

Arcserve UDP is a comprehensive and reliable data protection solution designed to ensure the safety and accessibility of critical business information. It offers a unified approach to backup, recovery, and replication, simplifying complex data management tasks for organizations of all sizes.

Arcserve OneXafe 4500 immutable object storage provides organizations with a powerful and highly scalable secondary storage solution for critical data. OneXafe converts files to a write-once-read-many-times (WORM) format, ensuring protection from ransomware and other cyber threats.

Said Vitali Edrenkine, CMO at Arcserve: "We are thrilled to be recognized for two of our data protection solutions at the prestigious Computing Security Awards. These Awards underscore Arcserve's dedication to delivering reliable and innovative products that help businesses ensure the security and accessibility of critical data in the context of ever-growing ransomware threats. We are proud to be at the forefront of data protection, helping organizations navigate the evolving digital landscape with confidence and resilience."

About Arcserve

Arcserve, a top 5 data protection vendor and unified data resilience platform provider, offers the broadest set of best-in-class solutions to manage, protect, and recover all data workloads, from SMB to enterprise, regardless of location or complexity. Arcserve solutions eliminate complexity while bringing best-in-class, cost-effective, agile, and massively scalable data protection, and certainty across all data environments. This includes on-prem, off-prem (including DRaaS, BaaS, and Cloud-to-Cloud), hyper-converged, and edge infrastructures. The company's four decades of award-winning IP, plus a continuous focus on innovation, means that partners and customers, including MSPs, VARs, LARs, and end-users, are assured of the fastest route to next-generation data workloads and infrastructures. A 100% channel-centric organization, Arcserve has a presence in over 150 countries, with 19,000 channel partners helping to protect 235,000 customers' critical data assets. Explore more at arcserve.com and follow @Arcserve on X.

