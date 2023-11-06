FKM Sintertechnik GmbH to expand production capacity of more than 40 3D printers with voxeljet's high-performance VX1000 HSS 3D printer for additive manufacturing of polymers

With higher powder recycling, faster refresh rates, and unmatched throughput, the VX1000 HSS reduces production costs and enhances production flexibility for FKM's customers across the industrials sector

The compact VX200 HSS 3D printer has been installed at FKM's headquarters to train specialists on voxeljet's High Speed Sintering (HSS) technology. The VX1000 HSS polymer 3D printer is set to be delivered and integrated into FKM's production facility in Q2 2024

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET), a leading global provider of industrial 3D printing solutions, announced today that FKM Sintertechnik GmbH has joined its VX1000 High Speed Sintering (HSS) beta program. FKM Sintertechnik, a pioneer and leading 3D printing service provider for powder bed laser sintering and laser powder bed fusion (LPBF), will expand its production capacity with the powerful 3D printer, reducing per-part costs while providing an unprecedented build volume. FKM Sintertechnik's customers include well-known industrial companies in the automotive, aerospace and mechanical engineering industries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231106955810/en/

Unpacking the VX1000 HSS build box with a build volume of 1000 x 540 x 180 mm and printing rates of up to 7,300 cm³h. The VX1000 HSS from voxeljet belongs to the most productive 3D printers for polymers on the market. (Photo: Business Wire)

Digitized, networked, and resource-saving, the VX1000 HSS platform has been developed for the production chains of tomorrow. FKM joins a cohort of industry-leading innovative companies ushering in the next generation of large-format, high-productivity polymer 3D printing. With FKM's participation, voxeljet has reached the threshold of its VX1000 HSS beta program. With a build envelope of 1000 x 540 x 180 mm (for polyamide 12/nylon material), the system has a significantly larger build volume than comparable LPBF systems. Thanks to the industrial printing technology, constant layer times and printing rates of up to 7,300 cm³/h can be achieved independent of the packing density and results in high reproducibility. This makes it possible to print large-format components in one piece or to reduce the cost per part in additive series production, for larger quantities of smaller parts.

FKM Sintertechnik is a leader in additive manufacturing, with more than 40 industrial production systems for selective laser sintering (SLS) and selective laser melting (SLM) in Germany. In addition to prototyping, FKM Sintertechnik produces small, medium, and large series with quantities of several thousand parts per year.

"Our broad customer portfolio requires maximum flexibility in production," explains Jürgen Blöcher, Managing Director of FKM Sintertechnik GmbH, "we have been closely monitoring the development of HSS technology, and thanks to the VX1000 HSS, we will soon own a system that meets our requirements for flexibility and cost-effectiveness in equal measure." Blöcher added, "The VX1000 HSS's higher productivity, combined with a lower powder refresh rate compared to SLS systems, will position FKM to deliver decisive economic advantages while allowing us to print a wide variety of parts in one job with maximum flexibility."

"We are pleased to have FKM as a partner. As an early adopter of additive manufacturing, FKM's expertise in polymer printing will be enhanced with the use of the VX1000 HSS," said Rudolf Franz, COO of voxeljet AG. "Our large-format printer will provide users like FKM with significant cost advantages over other powder bed-based processes available on the market today. Our open-source approach also contributes to this."

The VX1000 HSS is scheduled to be installed at FKM Sintertechnik's headquarters in Biedenkopf, Germany, in the second quarter of 2024. A VX200 HSS has already been installed on site to allow FKM's specialists to be trained on HSS technology.

About voxeljet

voxeljet's (NASDAQ: VJET) roots reach back to the year 1995 with the first successful dosing of UV-resins. In the context of a "hidden" project, initial 3D-printing tests are performed at the Technical University Munich. Our company was founded on May 5, 1999 as a spin-off from TUM in Munich with a clear vision in mind: to establish a new manufacturing standard by developing new generative processes for the series-production of complex components using 3D printing. In the beginning, operations are launched with four employees at the TUM. Today, we are a globally acting, leading provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand 3D printed parts to industrial and commercial customers. Components manufactured with the help of our technology are flying in space, make mobility more efficient and the production of new engineering solutions possible. Visit our website www.voxeljet.com, and follow us on Linkedin, or on Twitter.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning our business, operations and financial performance. Any statements that are not of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "believes,'' "estimates,'' "anticipates,'' "expects,'' "plans,'' "intends,'' "may,'' "could,'' "might,'' "will,'' "should,'' "aims,'' or other similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, assumptions, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, our results of operations, financial condition, business outlook, the potential application of new technology and new materials and their impact on future business, the industry in which we operate and the trends that may affect the industry or us. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of our forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control and that may cause our actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including those risks identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and in other reports the Company files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231106955810/en/

Contacts:

Johannes Pesch

Director Investor Relations, Business Development and Purchasing

+49-821-7483-172

johannes.pesch@voxeljet.de

Frederik von Saldern

PR Content Management Specialist

voxeljet AG

+49-821-7483-447

frederik.vonsaldern@voxeljet.de