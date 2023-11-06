HackerNoon Launches Evergreen Index to Rank All Tech Company News and Releases Premium Tech Company News Pages

Building on the first iteration launched in 2020, the latest version offers a revamped design with new features, including trending interest, stock prices, evergreen index, and overall rankings of tech companies worldwide.

EDWARDS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2023 / HackerNoon, the leading independent publishing platform for tech enthusiasts and entrepreneurs, released today the new iteration of the Tech Company News Pages and the Evergreen Index, with basic and premium versions.

To get more context and deep insights about the top trending companies, HackerNoon offers a weekly, complimentary newsletter that delves into which tech companies are gaining and losing traction in public awareness by showcasing internet mentions and data-driven information about thousands of tech businesses around the world. These rankings are based on people's engagement with each tech company's news page, stock pricing, and global news over time.

"The Evergreen Index measures and aggregates reader interest on HackerNoon, news mentions around the web, social media discussion levels and real traffic to websites/apps in order to measure how companies trend up and down across all digital media," said HackerNoon Founder and CEO David Smooke. "The revamped company news designs and increased data sources make HackerNoon a stronger information hub about each company."

Thousands of tech companies and startups have their exclusive company pages on HackerNoon with information on their headcount, internet mentions, stock pricing, and trending interest. A few examples of trending tech companies on HackerNoon include:

Microsoft

Meta

X / Twitter

Amazon

Apple

Google

For more detailed information on the companies showcased, visit HackerNoon's Tech Company News Pages or search for them via the HackerNoon search page.

Tech businesses and startups can claim their own Tech Company News Page by filling out this form.

About HackerNoon

How hackers start their afternoons. HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 35k+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for 4M+ curious and insightful monthly readers. Founded in 2016, HackerNoon is an independent technology publishing platform run by David Smooke and Linh Dao Smooke. Start blogging about technology today.

