Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Rohstoff-Geheimtipp: Lithium aus Europa
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
06.11.2023 | 16:02
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HackerNoon Launches Evergreen Index to Rank All Tech Company News and Releases Premium Tech Company News Pages

Building on the first iteration launched in 2020, the latest version offers a revamped design with new features, including trending interest, stock prices, evergreen index, and overall rankings of tech companies worldwide.

EDWARDS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2023 / HackerNoon, the leading independent publishing platform for tech enthusiasts and entrepreneurs, released today the new iteration of the Tech Company News Pages and the Evergreen Index, with basic and premium versions.

HackerNoon Tech Company News Page Logo

HackerNoon Tech Company News Page Logo
HackerNoon Tech Company News Page Logo

Building on the first iteration launched in 2020, the latest version offers a revamped design with new features, including trending interest, stock prices, evergreen index, and overall rankings of tech companies worldwide.

To get more context and deep insights about the top trending companies, HackerNoon offers a weekly, complimentary newsletter that delves into which tech companies are gaining and losing traction in public awareness by showcasing internet mentions and data-driven information about thousands of tech businesses around the world. These rankings are based on people's engagement with each tech company's news page, stock pricing, and global news over time.

"The Evergreen Index measures and aggregates reader interest on HackerNoon, news mentions around the web, social media discussion levels and real traffic to websites/apps in order to measure how companies trend up and down across all digital media," said HackerNoon Founder and CEO David Smooke. "The revamped company news designs and increased data sources make HackerNoon a stronger information hub about each company."

Thousands of tech companies and startups have their exclusive company pages on HackerNoon with information on their headcount, internet mentions, stock pricing, and trending interest. A few examples of trending tech companies on HackerNoon include:

  • Microsoft
  • Meta
  • X / Twitter
  • Amazon
  • Apple
  • Google

For more detailed information on the companies showcased, visit HackerNoon's Tech Company News Pages or search for them via the HackerNoon search page.

Tech businesses and startups can claim their own Tech Company News Page by filling out this form.

About HackerNoon

How hackers start their afternoons. HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 35k+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for 4M+ curious and insightful monthly readers. Founded in 2016, HackerNoon is an independent technology publishing platform run by David Smooke and Linh Dao Smooke. Start blogging about technology today.

Contact Information

Sheharyar Khan
Editor, Business Technology
sheharyar@hackernoon.com

Linh Dao Smooke
COO, HackerNoon
linh@hackernoon.com

SOURCE: HackerNoon

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/795047/hackernoon-launches-evergreen-index-to-rank-all-tech-company-news-and-releases-premium-tech-company-news-pages

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.