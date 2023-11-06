Keona Health Announces the Successful Go-Live of North Florida Women's Center

TALLAHASSEE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2023 / Keona Health, a leading provider of patient-access systems, is thrilled to announce the successful integration of the company's state-of-the-art platform into the North Florida Women's Center, Tallahassee's premier women's health medical group. This collaboration underscores Keona Health's commitment to supporting healthcare providers in offering top-tier services to their patients.

North Florida Women's Center has been dedicated to women's health for over 36 years, consistently striving to combine modern technology with the expertise of the center's highly skilled physicians. Services include preventive care, well-woman and prenatal care, and delivering babies for both normal and high-risk patients.

With this new integration, Keona Health's robust system - including core services, telephony integration, information systems, patient support services, and communication and feedback tools - will further streamline the operations at North Florida Women's Center. This partnership aims to enhance patient experiences by making healthcare access more efficient and seamless.

The collaboration also promises to bolster the communication capabilities of the North Florida Women's Center. With 21 providers per contract, the center requires a reliable platform to manage the influx of calls and provide timely support. Keona Health's system ensures that both providers and patients can communicate effectively, thereby improving patient care quality.

Discussing the partnership's goals, Oakkar Oakkar, CEO of Keona Health, stated, "Our primary aim is to help our clients deliver exceptional patient care. With this integration, we're empowering North Florida Women's Center with the tools they need to continue their legacy of excellence in women's healthcare."

North Florida Women's Center is located in Tallahassee, FL, and continues to set the benchmark for women's health services in the region.

