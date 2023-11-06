Butlr Technologies Inc: Butlr Announces New Offering to Improve Care, Empower Staff and Solution Providers for Senior Living and Home Health

Butlr Care is the first ambient monitoring platform built using anonymous thermal sensor technology; offers market-leading accuracy, privacy, and ease of deployment

BURLINGAME, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2023 / Butlr, a leading provider of anonymous people-sensing technology, today announced the availability of Butlr Care. The solution offers a new option for senior living communities to improve safety and care while protecting privacy and simplifying daily life for residents and staff. By passively monitoring movement patterns via thermal sensors, Butlr Care can alert caregivers when seniors need assistance. Butlr also announced partnerships with leading solution providers that are deploying the technology.





Butlr Care Sample Dashboard

With Butlr Care, caregivers are able to passively monitor resident activity without invading privacy. Image for illustration purposes only.

By 2031, the U.S. will need an additional 9.3 million care workers to help support its estimated 74 million seniors. Bultr's announcement is part of its effort to provide technology that enables seniors to age with dignity while empowering care workers and communities to deliver better outcomes - despite persistent labor shortages.

Available today, Bultr Care gives senior living communities and solutions providers a range of rules-based capabilities designed to bridge care gaps and make residents safer. The highly accurate system alerts staff to wandering, out of bed and bathroom events, and situations where no motion is observed to detect potential falls. These alerts enable faster response times and help care providers mitigate the impact of acute health risks.

"We're thrilled to offer a new technology option for senior living communities and solutions providers that delivers real value," said Honghao Deng, CEO and co-founder of Butlr. "Our aim is to make ambient monitoring part of a new care standard - one that protects privacy, simplifies caregiving, and strengthens the bottom line."

The solution is powered by Butlr's unobtrusive, ceiling-mounted sensors that take minutes to install. A typical studio apartment requires two sensors; a one-bedroom apartment requires three. The sensors detect only body heat to accurately measure human movement, gait speed, and activity in real time. Delivered by trusted solution providers, Butlr's platform integrates seamlessly via API with the tools that care teams already use, resulting in minimal change management and high adoption rates.

Health professionals also gain access to predictive care insights, which identify unexpected changes in resident behavior tied to new conditions that might require revisions to a plan of care. Examples include UTIs (increased trips to the restroom), sleep quality and restlessness, and frailty (gait speed, daily activity). Butlr recently announced a research partnership on frailty detection with UMass Amherst and Dr. Dae Kim of Harvard University.

Together, Bultr's capabilities are designed for empowered care, an approach that enables health professionals to minimize distractions and gain leverage on their time. Without learning a new piece of software, a caregiver can do passive check-in and rounding, and get alerted when a resident requires needs-based care. This can be especially valuable for understaffed night shifts that can implement a "Night Watch" to know when and where to focus their care.

As part of today's announcement, Butlr also made public partnerships with a select number of leading solutions providers and technology companies, including Notify Nurse Call, 9 Solutions, and IDP Sante. By complementing Butlr Care with software and services, these partners offer turnkey solutions for delivering the benefits of ambient monitoring to residents, care staff, and senior community operators.

"We're proud to partner with Bultr to bring the benefits of ambient monitoring to communities across the country," said Greg Robertson, General Manager of Notify Nurse Call. "Customers can receive alerts sent by Butlr Care directly in the Notify app - saving time and enabling staff to focus on delivering high-quality, needs-based care."

Butlr is attending Leading Age 2023 in Chicago, November 5-8, 2023. To learn more, stop by Booth 1018 or visit Butlr's website.

About Butlr

Spun out of the MIT Media Lab in 2019 with offices in Silicon Valley and Boston, Butlr was founded by Forbes 30 Under 30 entrepreneurs Honghao Deng and Jiani Zeng with a mission to make the built environment people-aware. The company's award-winning people sensing platform uses body heat and machine learning to detect occupancy, headcount and activity, and generate accurate, real-time and historical spatial insights while being incapable of collecting personally identifiable information. Butlr's patented technology architecture makes for easy deployment in minutes with a low total cost of ownership.

