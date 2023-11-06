Casson Communications, LLC: Casson Communications Commends Increased Efforts by FDA, Big Tobacco, and ITC to Stop the Importing of "Illegal Disposable Vapes" into the U.S.

Casson Communications published an article, authored by "Brian R. Connell, CFA," about the joint efforts to address the problem of illicit and illegal vaping products in the U.S. Market

FRISCO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2023 / Casson Communications, LLC an investor marketing and financial communications specialist announced today that it has published an article, authored by Brian R. Connell, CFA, commending the joint efforts of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"), the U.S. International Trade Commission ("ITC") and several big tobacco companies including R.J. Reynolds and Altria Group's operating company NJOY, LLC to stop the import, marketing and sale of illicit disposable e-vapor products in the U.S. market and the positive impact it could have on "Compliant Companies."

Mr. Connell commented, "The simple fact is, stopping the influx of these illicit products is good for business."

Illicit vape and e-cigarette products have taken away market share, pricing power and revenues from compliant manufactures, distributors, and retailers. The unreported sales of illicit products have greatly reduced sales tax revenues for states, counties, and cities alike.

Connell continued, "Although it is doubt that we will ever see all illicit vape and e-cigarette products completely absent from the U.S. market, I do believe that we are on the cusp of seeing much stronger enforcement occur based on the actions of both government agencies and large corporations."

No doubt compliant companies of all sizes applaud these joint efforts, but it's the smaller manufactures and distributors of FDA authorized products, like Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL), that will significantly benefit from these multiple efforts and as Mr. Connel said, they "Could see a very large uptick in sales and earnings over a relatively short period of time."

For those readers who are also investors, this might be a very interesting time to place your bets and you may want to read what Mr. Connell had to say about the crack down by Big Tobacco, FDA, and ITC.

To read the full article, please visit MicroCap MarketPlace at: Crack down by Big Tobacco, FDA and ITC on illicit vapes and e-cigarettes imports portends increased market share and revenues for legitimate, authorized brands - MicroCap MarketPlace

