OeMAG, an Austrian government-run agency, has allocated incentives for solar and storage across 121,000 contracts this year. Their number was significantly lower in 2022.From pv magazine Germany The Austrian energy agency, OeMAG, has allocated 90,000 rebate contracts for 2,060 MW of photovoltaics this year, as well as 31,000 contract for battery rebates with a combined capacity of 646 MWh. In 2022, the same agency allocated 66,000 rebate contracts for PV systems totaling around 1,400 MW and 28,000 contracts for storage system OeMAG is allocating the incentives under Austria's Renewable Energy ...

