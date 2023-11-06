Anzeige
Montag, 06.11.2023
Rohstoff-Geheimtipp: Lithium aus Europa
WKN: A2AM0Z | ISIN: SE0008348072 | Ticker-Symbol: 2FZ
Stuttgart
06.11.23
08:19 Uhr
0,003 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
06.11.2023 | 16:46
125 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Alelion Energy Systems AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (562/23)

Today, November 6, 2023, Alelion Energy Systems AB was declared bankrupt by the
Gothenburg District Court. 



According to item 8.2.6 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the
exchange may decide to delist the financial instruments of an issuer if the
issuer is declared bankrupt. 



With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to delist the
shares of Alelion Energy Systems AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market with
immediate effect. 



The trading in the shares is halted and will not be resumed.



Short name:   ALELIO   
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0008348072
----------------------------
Order book ID: 123692   
----------------------------



For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
