AB Amber Grid Group Consolidated Operating Results for 9 months of 2023

AB Amber Grid delivers consolidated results of the Group consisting of AB Amber Grid and UAB GET Baltic for 9 months of 2023 prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards:

• Revenue for 9 months of 2023 EUR 61.6 million (9 months of 2022 EUR 66.4 million);

• Net profit for 9 months of 2023 EUR 15.4 million (9 months of 2022 EUR 10.6 million);

• EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for 9 months of 2023 EUR 18.6 million (9 months of 2022 EUR 22.4 million);

• Average return on equity (ROE) for the last 12 month as of 30 September 2023 11.2% (as of 30 September 2022 10.8%).

AB Amber Grid (Company) adjusted financial indicators for 9 months of 2023:

• Adjusted net profit for 9 months of 2023 EUR 7.6 million (9 months of 2022 EUR 14.4 million);

• Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for 9 months of 2023 EUR 19.2 million (9 months of 2022 EUR 25.5 million);

• Average return on equity (ROE) for the last 12 months as of 30 September 2023 7.0% (as of 30 September 2022 10.8%).

The adjustment of regulated income, costs and profitability indicators is carried out due to temporary regulatory difference from the regulated profitability approved by NERC. When calculating adjusted indicators, the correction of income is assessed due to previous periods, which is already approved by the decision of NERC in determining the regulated prices of transmission services for the reporting period. Also, the indicators are adjusted by the deviation of the NERC approved (regulated) and actual profitability of the reporting period, which NERC will evaluate when determining the transmission service prices for the coming period. Non-recurring transactions are also eliminated.

