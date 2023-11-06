Stitch Fix, Inc.: Stitch Fix Announces Appointment of Tony Bacos as Chief Product and Technology Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX), the leading online personal styling service, announced that Tony Bacos is joining the company today as Chief Product and Technology Officer. Bacos will report to CEO Matt Baer and lead the Company's technology, product, data science, security, and IT teams.

In this role, Bacos will drive product innovation, engineering excellence and strategies to optimize the Stitch Fix client experience and grow the business. He will work with the team to utilize the Company's advanced data science capabilities and stylist expertise to build deeper connections between stylists and clients, deliver even more engaging personalized experiences and unlock new opportunities to grow the business.



"Stitch Fix was founded on the vision that there was an easier and more enjoyable way for people to explore their style, build their wardrobes and get dressed every day," said Stitch Fix CEO Matt Baer. "Although we do this well today, I believe we have an opportunity to do it even better, and product and technology are fundamental to that. Tony's expertise in ecommerce, proven track record building products that solve customer needs, passion for fashion retail, and strong leadership skills made him the right choice for this important role."

"It's an honor to work for a brand that is so loved by its clients and still has so much opportunity to grow. I'm excited to lead the Product & Technology team and develop new ways to advance the shopping experience and grow the business," said Bacos.

Bacos was previously Chief Digital Officer at Frontdoor, a leading provider of home service plans, where he led the company's digital transformation by modernizing its operations and reinventing the customer experience. Prior to that, he was Chief Product & Technology Officer at Amazon Fashion, where he led a successful turnaround of the business and the team responsible for all aspects of the shopping experience.

Stitch Fix combines the human touch of expert stylists with the precision of advanced data science to make online personal styling accessible to everyone. Stitch Fix helps millions of clients across the United States find clothing and accessories they love through a unique model that can extend far beyond the closet to define the future of shopping. For more, visit https://www.stitchfix.com.

