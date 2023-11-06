Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2023) - The Mighty Shed is excited to be a sponsor of Wonderland: Miami 2023. As brand innovation experts operating in the shifting states of pleasure and wellbeing, the conference is a fantastic opportunity to join the conversation and help shift the perception of psychedelics for a new generation.

Angelique Green, former Starbucks marketing lead and Founder of The Mighty Shed, states, "It's truly an honor to work alongside such distinguished attendees and partners at the Wonderland Conference, all equally passionate about creating a new narrative for psychedelics. At The Mighty Shed, we believe that through collaboration, we can build a pathway that leads to a society where psychedelics become a valuable tool for personal growth and wellbeing."

About The Mighty Shed

The Mighty Shed is an independent cultural foresight, strategy and innovation partner to ambitious companies looking to maximize their growth potential. Based in the US and UK, The Mighty Shed helps clients achieve the short-term wins that drive long-term growth by using informed imagination to spark their next strategic growth opportunities and deliver brand innovation. For more information, visit themightyshed.com/.

Contact:

Chris Williams, Culture Director, The Mighty Shed

CWILL@themightyshed.com

