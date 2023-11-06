ECONOCOM: Treasury shares

Press release

6 November 2023

As part of the treasury shares buybacks approved by the general meeting of shareholders on 30 November 2021, Econocom Group SE carried out. from 30 October 2023 to 6 November 2023, the following transactions concerning the Econocom Group share:

Date Negotiation method Transactions Quantities Average

price

(€) Minimum

price

(€) Maximum

price

(€) 30/10/2023 stock exchange Purchase 29,047 2.225 2.180 2.260 31/10/2023 stock exchange Purchase 22,703 2.299 2.255 2.320 01/11/2023 stock exchange Purchase 27,771 2.277 2.220 2.340 02/11/2023 stock exchange Purchase 32,000 2.287 2.255 2.305 03/11/2023 stock exchange Purchase 22,558 2.298 2.285 2.315 Total 134,079

On 6 November 2023, Econocom Group SE held 4,223,037 Econocom Group shares out of a total number of 179,045,899 securities issued. amounting to 2.36% of the firm's securities.

All press releases about the treasury shares buyback programme are published in the section 'Regulated Information - Treasury Shares Buyback' on the financial part of Econocom's website.

ABOUT ECONOCOM

Econocom is a digital general contractor (DGC). The group conceives, finances and facilitates the digital transformation of large firms and public organisations. It has 50 years' experience and is the only market player offering versatile expertise through a combination of project financing, equipment distribution and digital services. The group operates in 16 countries, with over 8,750 employees. It made €2,718m in revenue in 2022. Econocom is listed on Euronext in Brussels, on the BEL Mid and Family Business indexes.

