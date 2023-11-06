LITGRID AB publishes results for the 9 months of 2023

LITGRID AB, company code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo str. 8, Vilnius, Lithuania, is publishing results of the Company for the nine months of 2023.

Key financial indicators for 9 months of 2023:

Main financial results 9 months of 2023 9 months of 2022 Revenue, EUR million 274.9 288,3 EBITDA, EUR million 62.2 -34.9 Net profit, EUR million 43.3 -43.5 ROE (for the last 12 months), percents 19.5 -22.4 Adjusted* EBITDA, EUR million 29.6 26.7 Adjusted* NET profit, EUR million 15.6 8.9 Adjusted* ROE (for the last 12 months), percents 9.2 6.1

The adjustment of regulated income, costs and profitability indicators is carried out due to temporary regulatory difference from the regulated profitability approved by Council. The indicators are adjusted by the correction of income, which has already been approved by the decision of Council when the regulated transmission service prices of the reporting period were approved. Also, the indicators are adjusted by the deviation of the Council-approved (regulated) and actual profitability of the reporting period, which Council will evaluate when determining the transmission service prices for the coming period.

Attachments:

1. Financial results of the Company for 9 months of 2023.

2. Press release.

More information:

Jurga Eivaite

Communications Project Manager

tel. +370 613 19977 e-mail: jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu