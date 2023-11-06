Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2023) - Resonance Health, a burgeoning newcomer in the wellness industry, is excited to announce its participation in the forthcoming Microdose Wonderland Convention, taking place from November 9th to November 11th in Miami. This event will serve as a pivotal platform for Resonance Health to introduce their innovative approach to premium mushroom extracts, setting the stage for their official product launch in February 2024.

The Microdose Wonderland Convention is a unique gathering that will bring together industry leaders, psychedelic experts, and thought leaders for a series of workshops and panels. Topics of discussion will encompass mental health, longevity, and the role of psychedelics in society.

Resonance Health is poised to disrupt the market with a fresh perspective on wellness, with a special focus on their groundbreaking ingredient, "Pure Mycelium". This unique ingredient is cultivated in a liquid culture, ensuring that consumers can experience the full benefits of mycelium without any grain or fillers, an issue that has been prevalent in other products on the market.

As a new entrant in the wellness industry, Resonance Health is eager to present their vision to the wider community of wellness enthusiasts at the Microdose Wonderland Convention. The company's participation will involve product demonstrations, informative sessions, and an opportunity for attendees to be among the first to explore the quality and benefits of Resonance Health's offerings.

Resonance Health's premium mushroom extracts offer a range of wellness benefits, including cognitive enhancement, support for athletic endurance, and a boost to the immune system. While the official launch is set for February 2024, Resonance Health invites convention attendees to visit their booth and engage in conversations about the wellness potential of premium mushroom extracts, particularly the groundbreaking "Pure Mycelium" line.

The Resonance Health team will be readily available to answer questions, share insights, and offer a glimpse into the exciting journey ahead. As the wellness industry embraces the remarkable benefits of mushroom extracts, Resonance Health is on a mission to bring new and exciting products to the market, providing consumers with pure, potent, and filler-free options.

For more information about Resonance Health and their innovative products, please visit resonancehealth.co.

