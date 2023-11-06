Quincy, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2023) - Block Relations, a leading provider of blockchain education, is pleased to announce its new partnership with Proleo.io, a full-service marketing & PR firm for the crypto & fintech industries.

Through this partnership, Block Relations will provide Educational Courses and Certification Programs for clients of Proleo.io, helping Proleo.io's clients onboard the next wave of users into their ecosystems. Block Relations is focused on bridging the knowledge and certification gap that currently exists for blockchain and web3 products, committed to onboarding 10,000 users for 1,000 ecosystems and onboarding the next 10 Million users into Web3.

Another exciting development is the partnership between CryptoLiveLeak and Proleo.io, which positions CryptoLiveLeak as a full-stack media service provider for Proleo.io's clients. CryptoLiveLeak is a Livestreaming, Video, Podcast, and Posting platform where users can become monetized content creators and where participants get rewarded with cryptocurrency for their attention. The media services CryptoLiveLeak provides will allow Proleo.io's clients to reach a broader audience with over 44,000 registered users on the CryptoLiveLeak platform.

This partnership is a natural fit, as Block Relations, CryptoLiveLeak, and Proleo.io are dedicated to advancing the adoption and understanding of blockchain technology, NFTs, and the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Both parties are excited to work together to bring the benefits of blockchain to a broader audience, and to help shape the future of this transformative technology.

About Block Relations

Block Relations is a leader in Education, Technology, Marketing, and Innovation for Web3. They offer a dynamic suite of products including BR Academy, BR Research, BR Insider, and Syndicate Network. In addition to these products, they have high-powered solutions including Full-Stack Marketing, Public Relations, Media and Branding, and Technology Innovation. Block Relations takes pride in working with a diverse set of projects, helping to expand the business, Layer 1, Roll-up, DAO, DeFi project, NFT project, or Web 3 innovation.

www.BlockRelations.com

About Proleo.io

Proleo.io is a go-to crypto PR and marketing agency. It is a multi-service provider that works with crypto and blockchain projects, offering business solutions for productivity and efficiency. Proleo.io provides digital services to help projects of all levels grow and improve their standards within the digital ecosystem.

www.Proleo.io

Media Contact:

Kenneth M. Garofalo

Email: ken (at) blockrelations.com

Hicham Sbaa

Email: info (at) proleo.io

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/186401