ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen
AU000000RBL2 Redbubble Ltd. 06.11.2023 AU0000303976 Redbubble Ltd. 07.11.2023 Tausch 1:1
AU000000RBL2 Redbubble Ltd. 06.11.2023 AU0000303976 Redbubble Ltd. 07.11.2023 Tausch 1:1
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|20:00
|XFRA DELETION OF INSTRUMENTS FROM BOERSE FRANKFURT - 06.11.2023
|The following instruments on Boerse Frankfurt do have their last trading day on 06.11.2023Die folgenden Instrumente in Boerse Frankfurt haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 06.11.2023ISIN NameAU000000RBL2 REDBUBBLE...
► Artikel lesen
|19:27
|XFRA ISIN CHANGE
|ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: AnmerkungenAU000000RBL2 Redbubble Ltd. 06.11.2023 AU0000303976 Redbubble Ltd. 07.11.2023 Tausch 1:1
► Artikel lesen
|06:58
|ARTICORE GROUP LIMITED: Appendix 3Y - Martin Hosking
|06:57
|ARTICORE GROUP LIMITED: Notification regarding unquoted securities - ATG
|06:00
|XFRA CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 06.11.2023
|Das Instrument VAU CH0305285295 VARIA US PROP. VINKUL.SF1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.11.2023 The instrument VAU CH0305285295 VARIA US PROP....
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|ARTICORE GROUP LIMITED
|0,308
|0,00 %