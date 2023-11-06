Tron DAO

TRON and Pundi X Collaborate to Boost Cryptocurrency Adoption with XPOS Integration



06-Nov-2023 / 19:34 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Geneva, Switzerland | November 06, 2023 12:19 PM Eastern Standard Time Geneva, Switzerland / November 6, 2023 / - TRON , a globally recognized leader in the blockchain space, has taken a monumental step forward by announcing a strategic collaboration with Pundi X , a pioneer in blockchain-based point-of-sale (POS) solutions. Central to this collaboration is the integration of Pundi X's innovative XPOS platform with the TRON network, facilitated by the TronLink wallet . This integration sets the stage for TRON users to seamlessly transact and oversee their digital assets, enhancing the practicality and accessibility of cryptocurrency transactions. By aligning the robust TRON network with the capabilities of the XPOS device via the TronLink wallet, TRON emphasizes its commitment to fostering widespread cryptocurrency adoption in everyday retail transactions. The XPOS device, admired for its user-centric design and efficiency in processing cryptocurrency trades, will now be geared to support TRON's expansive ecosystem, including its native utility token, TRX, as well as a spectrum of TRC-20 tokens. In supported jurisdictions, this collaboration by TRON and Pundi X promises to bridge the gap between traditional commerce and digital currency, ensuring a seamless and enriching transactional experience for both merchants and consumers. Prominent Features of the Integration: - Streamlined Transactions: Users, through their TronLink wallets, can now execute crypto trades utilizing the XPOS device, making transactions effortless in a wide range of physical retail environments. - A Commitment to Security: Pundi X's innovative technology with the robust security of the TRON network ensures transactions are executed with paramount safety. Zac Cheah, CEO and Co-Founder at Pundi X expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "Integrating with TRON is a monumental stride towards rendering cryptocurrency dealings to be more streamlined and user-centric. With the XPOS registering a 47% surge in USDT transactions on the TRON network this quarter, our alliance is in perfect sync with our vision of making blockchain technology mainstream for cryptocurrency transactions." Echoing these sentiments, Ecosystem Lead at TRON DAO Dave Uhryniak stated: "Our collaboration with Pundi X is a pivotal move in heightening the practicality and versatility of cryptocurrency usage. Integrating the TRON network with the capabilities of the XPOS device through TronLink wallet solidifies our collective vision of championing the digital payments industry." The synergy between Pundi X and TRON is poised to reshape how consumers engage with cryptocurrencies in brick-and-mortar settings. This collaboration is a testament to the transformative power of blockchain technology, heralding an era of innovation and convenience in financial systems. Please note that TRON network tokens on Pundi XPOS devices and other Pundi products are geo-restricted and not available to U.S. persons for purchasing or selling. About TRON DAO TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps. Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of October 2023, it has over 192.59 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 6.62 billion total transactions, and over $17.84 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica, which marks the first time a major public blockchain partnered with a sovereign nation to develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government's endorsement to issue Dominica Coin ("DMC"), a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica's global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens - TRX, BTT, NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the country. TRONNetwork | TRONDAO | Twitter | YouTube | Telegram | Discord | Reddit | GitHub | Medium | Forum

Media Contact Hayward Wong press@tron.network About Pundi X Based in Singapore, Pundi X was founded in 2017 with the aim of harnessing the power of blockchain technology to make a more secure and inclusive world. Pundi X is a leading developer of blockchain-based point-of-sale solutions, committed to making blockchain technology accessible to mainstream users. The company's XPOS device has been widely recognized for its role in simplifying cryptocurrency transactions at physical retail locations. Pundi X has also been selected as one of the top 50 Innovative Fintech Startups in 2018 by KPMG and H2 Ventures, cool vendors in blockchain business by Gartner, and one of the top 10 fintech leaders by Singapore Fintech Association in 2019. For more information, please visit https://www.pundix.com. Media Contact press@pundix.com Contact Details Hayward Wong press@tron.network Company Website https://trondao.org/



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



