Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2023) - The Wonderland Conference is pleased to announce an exciting in-person and online art auction, presented by Kandyflip.Art. The auction will feature rare graffiti art from the collection of renowned avant garde artist Robin Van Arsdol.

The auction takes place on November 8th at the iconic Versace Penthouse in Miami, during Wonderland Welcome Reception, transforming the illustrious venue into a vivid time portal to 1980's NYC and the legendary graffiti art era dominated by Andy Warhol.

On offer are 15 exceptional pieces from Van Arsdol's revered art collection, featuring previously unseen works by Keith Haring, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Richard Hambleton, Kenny Scharf, and other luminaries of the era. The highlight of the auction is a 10-panel piece comprising the original Pop Shop sign executed by Keith Haring and Andre Charles.

"We are honored to host the unveiling of these highly sought-after masterpieces from the gritty 1980s NYC art scene," said Connor Haslam, Wonderland Conference CEO. "This curated selection epitomizes the raw, unfiltered spirit of artistic innovation in that fascinating period."

The pulse-racing live auction starts promptly at 7:30 PM ET on November 8th at the Versace Penthouse. Bidding is open to registered attendees of the Wonderland Conference. Online bidders can register and make a refundable deposit at bid.rotd.com.

This exclusive auction will be conducted by RightOfTheDot.com with World Champion Auctioneer Wayne Wheat, ambient music by ArtisanSoul.Art.

Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to acquire works from Basquiat, Haring, Scharf and more at the Wonderland Welcome Party. A qualifying registration with WonderlandConference.com is required to attend the premier in-person event.

For private viewings prior to the auction, please contact Maria Esperanza at maria@kandyflip.art or 305-391-4405.

**ABOUT KANDYFLIP**

Kandyflip.Art is a community-driven alliance that empowers artist entrepreneurs to creatively integrate psychedelic journeys and transform their Art Works into culturally significant, investment-grade, blue-chip art assets. We aspire to nurture, via wellness & art, a paradigm of love, magic, spirit, vitality, and intergenerational prosperity for all!

