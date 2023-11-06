Ashland, Kentucky--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2023) - Bluberi is thrilled to announce the installation of its Historical Horse Racing (HHR) game, Devil's Lock, marking a significant milestone for the tri-state market. This new addition is set to deliver an unforgettable gaming experience that combines tradition and innovation in a way that is sure to captivate players.

Bluberi, a leader in the gaming industry, has entered the Kentucky market with Devil's Lock, and it has received an overwhelmingly positive response from players and gaming enthusiasts. Sandy's, a premier destination for gaming entertainment in Kentucky, quickly recognized the potential of Bluberi's content and the impact it could make in the state.

"From the first meeting with John Marshall and the Sandy's team, they were all in on Bluberi. I think John recognized the unique content Bluberi is creating and is excited to be the first in Kentucky to offer our games. Their grand opening was a massive success, and we are proud to have played a small role in that. We look forward to growing this partnership further in 2024," said Mesa Whitehurst, Senior Vice President of Sales for Bluberi.

John Marshall, President of Revolutionary Racing and Sandy's, expressed his excitement for this new partnership, saying, "Revolutionary Racing continues to be a trailblazer in HHR with the introduction of the Sandy's brand to the tri-state market. There is no better way to continue blazing our trail than with Bluberi's Devil's Lock launch in Kentucky. We believe in Bluberi's vision and entrepreneurial spirit and did not hesitate to go all in with the new Bluberi product. Sandy's looks forward to Bluberi's product road ahead."

The introduction of Bluberi's Devil's Lock in Kentucky is poised to redefine the gaming experience at Sandy's and set a new standard for entertainment in the state. Players can expect a combination of the rich history of horse racing and cutting-edge technology that Bluberi is known for. Devil's Lock is set to provide hours of entertainment, delivering excitement and a chance to win big.

Installing Bluberi's HHR game at Sandy's is an exciting development for gaming enthusiasts in Kentucky. Sandy's and Revolutionary Racing Kentucky are excited to be at the forefront of this gaming revolution and are eager to provide their patrons with a one-of-a-kind gaming experience.

About Bluberi

Backed by more than 25 years of industry experience, Bluberi is an established and reliable company with an expansive vision to deliver the highest quality casino gaming experience to players in Class II and Class III markets across the globe. We strive to provide industry-leading customer service by being the easiest company to do business with and are proud to be an agile supplier, able to respond to customer feedback quickly as we grow to become a best-in-class gaming partner. To learn more, visit bluberi.com.

About Revolutionary Racing

Revolutionary Racing is the nation's premier developer of projects centered on gaming and horse racing. With a proven record of working with regulators, partnering with horse racing groups and investing in communities, they are creating new jobs and new tax revenues while revitalizing horse racing. To date, more than $4B in economic development has been generated as a result of their investments, with additional projects now underway. For more information, visit www.revolutionaryracing.com.

