Montag, 06.11.2023
Dow Jones News
06.11.2023 | 21:37
Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD: Net Asset Value(s) 

Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD (SMTC LN) 
Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD: Net Asset Value(s) 
06-Nov-2023 / 21:05 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD 
DEALING DATE: 06-Nov-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 1149.9452 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 232251 
CODE: SMTC LN 
ISIN: LU1248511575 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1248511575 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      SMTC LN 
Sequence No.:  283028 
EQS News ID:  1766431 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1766431&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 06, 2023 15:05 ET (20:05 GMT)

