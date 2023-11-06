Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2023) - The Executor of the Estate of Robert Stuart Angus of Sechelt, British Columbia (the "Estate"), announces that Mr. Angus previous filed an early warning report with respect to the securities of Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO) ("Sonoro") on July 7, 2022. Subsequent to the passing of Mr. Angus on March 24, 2023, the Estate continued to own 9,954,667 common shares (the "Shares") and 8,316,667 common shares purchase warrants (the "Warrants"), holding approximately 7.1% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 12.4% on a partially-diluted basis of Sonoro.

As a result of 2,300,000 Warrants expiring unexercised, the interest of the Estate in Sonoro decreased in ownership and control to less than 10% of the outstanding Sonoro common shares ("Shares") on a partially diluted basis since the date of the last early warning report. The Estate now beneficially owns and controls, directly and indirectly, 9,954,667 Shares and 4,905,556 Warrants representing approximately 6.1% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 8.8% on a partially-diluted basis. The Estate is no longer required to file an early warning report under National Instrument 62-103.

The Estate holds the Sonoro securities for investment purposes and may acquire or sell Sonoro securities, including on the open market or through private transactions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other factors the executor of the Estate considers to be relevant and consistent with their mandate.

A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will be filed under Sonoro's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and may also be obtained by contacting the undersigned Administrator.

CONTACT INFORMATION

The Estate of Robert Stuart Angus

c/o Robin G. Simpson

Agent for the Executor of the Estate of Robert S. Angus

Telephone: 604-908-5006

Email: rg.s@telus.net

