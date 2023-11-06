Glen Ellyn, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2023) - College of DuPage students can now earn credentials allowing them to immediately enter the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) industry, while preparing for more advanced studies as part of COD's new Entry Level HVACR certificate program.

The stackable certificate, which can be obtained in one semester, qualifies as an entry-level credential and can be applied towards more advanced HVACR studies, meaning students will be able to continue their education while working in the industry.

Illinois is one of the largest employers of HVACR technicians and the area market is expected to grow by more than 2 percent by 2027, said COD HVACR Professor Bob Clark. The new certificate not only meets the continued need for skilled workers, but is flexible for students interested in entering the field.

"It will allow a student to receive a credential after 16 weeks to pursue a career in the HVACR industry," he said. "The certificate can be completed during the day or night. Our day class hours have also been changed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help students manage daycare and school schedules."

The Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVACR) program at College of DuPage provides students with a general fundamental background in the industry and allows for several areas of specialization. Students take courses in refrigeration, air conditioning and heating, electrical circuitry, control equipment and system design, as well as troubleshooting and equipment installation.

To learn more about COD's HVACR program, contact the Business and Applied Technology Division at (630) 942-2592 or visit cod.edu/hvacr.

