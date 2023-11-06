NeoGenomics, Inc.: NeoGenomics Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Third Quarter Revenue Increased 18% to $152 Million

FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2023 / NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) (the "Company"), a leading oncology testing services company, today announced its third-quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2023 as compared to September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

Q3 2023 Results

Consolidated revenue increased 18% to $152 million

Clinical Services revenue increased 20% to $128 million

Advanced Diagnostics revenue increased 8% to $24 million

Net loss decreased 50% to $19 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased 129% to positive $3 million

Raised Full-Year 2023 Guidance

Raised revenue guidance to a range of $585 million - $592 million, representing 15% - 16% year-over-year growth

Raised Adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $4 million loss - $1 million loss, representing a 92% - 98% year-over-year increase

"We had another strong quarter in which we delivered significant revenue growth over prior year, continued to gain operating leverage as we achieved positive adjusted EBITDA, and improved turnaround time for our customers for the fourth consecutive quarter," said Chris Smith, Chief Executive Officer of NeoGenomics. "With this strong momentum, we are pleased to be raising our annual guidance and believe we are well-positioned to deliver long-term sustainable growth."

Third-Quarter Results

Consolidated revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was $152 million, an increase of 18% over the same period in 2022. Clinical Services revenue was $128 million, an increase of 20% compared to the third quarter of 2022. Clinical test volume(1) increased by 7% year-over-year. Average revenue per clinical test ("revenue per test") increased by 12% to $440. Advanced Diagnostics revenue was $24 million, an increase of 8% compared to the third quarter of 2022.

Consolidated gross profit for the third quarter of 2023 was $62.3 million, an increase of 27.4% compared to the third quarter of 2022. This increase was primarily due to an increase in revenue partially offset by higher compensation and benefits costs and an increase in supplies expense. Consolidated gross profit margin, including amortization of acquired Inivata developed technology intangible assets, was 41.0%. Adjusted Gross Profit Margin(2), excluding amortization of acquired Inivata developed technology intangible assets, was 44.2%.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2023 were $87 million, a decrease of $2 million, or 2%, compared to the third quarter of 2022. Operating expenses included a decrease in net loss on disposal of assets, a decrease in professional fees, a decrease in relocation costs, and a decrease in recruiting expenses. These decreases were partially offset by higher compensation and benefit costs, including non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

Net loss for the quarter decreased $18 million, or 50%, to $19 million compared to net loss of $37 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA(2) increased $15 million, or 129%, to positive $3 million compared to negative $12 million in the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted Net Loss(2) was $0.3 million compared to Adjusted Net Loss(2) of $18 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $402 million at quarter end.

2023 Financial Guidance (3)

The Company again revised its full-year 2023 guidance(3), as most recently revised on August 8, 2023.

FY 2022 August 8, 2023 FY 2023 Guidance Revised FY 2023 Guidance(3) YOY % Change from FY 2022 (in millions) Actual Low High Low High Low High Consolidated revenue $ 510 $ 565 $ 575 $ 585 $ 592 15 % 16 % Net loss $ (144) $ (107) $ (100) $ (95) $ (89) 34 % 38 % Adjusted EBITDA $ (48) $ (13) $ (10) $ (4) $ (1) 92 % 98 %

(1) Clinical testing excludes tests and revenue for Advanced Diagnostics. (2) The Company has provided adjusted financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Net Loss, and Adjusted Diluted EPS. Each of these measures is defined in the section of this report entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures." See also the tables reconciling such measures to their closest GAAP equivalent. (3) The Company reserves the right to adjust this guidance at any time based on the ongoing execution of its business plan. Current and prospective investors are encouraged to perform their own due diligence before buying or selling any of the Company's securities, and are reminded that the foregoing estimates should not be construed as a guarantee of future performance. Conference Call The Company has scheduled a webcast and conference call to discuss its third quarter 2023 results on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested individuals should dial (888) 506-0062 (domestic) and (973) 528-0011 (international) at least five minutes prior to the call. The participant access code provided for this call is 646523. The webcast will be archived and available for replay shortly after the conclusion of the call. It may be accessed under the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.neogenomics.com. About NeoGenomics, Inc. NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services, providing one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company's Advanced Diagnostic Division also serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development. NeoGenomics is committed to connecting patients with life altering therapies and trials. We believe that, together, with our partners, we can help patients with cancer today and the next person diagnosed tomorrow. In carrying out these commitments, NeoGenomics adheres to relevant data protection laws, provides transparency and choice to patients regarding the handling and use of their data through our Notice of Privacy Practices, and has invested in leading technologies to secure the data we maintain. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratories for full-service sample processing in Fort Myers, Florida; Aliso Viejo and San Diego, California; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina; and Houston, Texas; and a CAP accredited full-service, sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom. NeoGenomics also has several, small, non-processing laboratory locations across the United States for providing analysis services. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia. Forward Looking Statements This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "goal," "project," "guidance," "plan," "potential" and other words of similar meaning, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. These forward-looking statements address various matters, including statements regarding improving operational efficiency, returning to profitable growth and its ongoing executive recruitment process. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's ability to identify and implement appropriate financial and operational initiatives to improve performance, to identify and recruit executive candidates, to continue gaining new customers, respond to the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, offer new types of tests, integrate its acquisitions and otherwise implement its business plan, and the risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For further information, please contact: NeoGenomics, Inc. Kendra Sweeney

Vice President, Investor Relations and ESG

kendra.sweeney@neogenomics.com

T: +1-239-877-7474 NeoGenomics, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 306,239 $ 263,180 Marketable securities, at fair value 96,025 174,809 Accounts receivable, net 132,640 119,711 Inventories 24,053 24,277 Prepaid assets 18,676 15,237 Other current assets 9,317 8,077 Total current assets 586,950 605,291 Property and equipment, net 94,517 102,499 Operating lease right-of-use assets 87,131 96,109 Intangible assets, net 381,910 408,260 Goodwill 522,766 522,766 Other assets 4,967 5,109 Total non-current assets 1,091,291 1,134,743 Total assets $ 1,678,241 $ 1,740,034

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 86,709 $ 83,278 Current portion of equipment financing obligations 4 70 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 6,213 6,584 Total current liabilities 92,926 89,932 Long-term liabilities Convertible senior notes, net 537,475 535,322 Operating lease liabilities 62,007 68,952 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 25,370 34,750 Other long-term liabilities 13,035 13,055 Total long-term liabilities 637,887 652,079 Total liabilities $ 730,813 $ 742,011 Stockholders' equity Total stockholders' equity $ 947,428 $ 998,023 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,678,241 $ 1,740,034 NeoGenomics, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 NET REVENUE Clinical Services $ 127,553 $ 106,162 $ 365,578 $ 310,588 Advanced Diagnostics 24,401 22,620 70,513 60,435 Total net revenue 151,954 128,782 436,091 371,023

COST OF REVENUE 89,643 79,889 259,075 239,952 GROSS PROFIT 62,311 48,893 177,016 131,071 Operating expenses: General and administrative 61,486 64,282 183,343 188,481 Research and development 5,285 7,312 20,182 23,651 Sales and marketing 17,610 16,809 52,770 50,179 Restructuring charges 2,125 - 9,883 - Total operating expenses 86,506 88,403 266,178 262,311 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (24,195) (39,510) (89,162) (131,240) Interest (income) expense, net (2,840) 139 (6,831) 2,366 Other (income) expense, net 96 (25) (520) 212 Loss before taxes (21,451) (39,624) (81,811) (133,818) Income tax benefit (2,935) (2,772) (8,169) (12,255) NET LOSS $ (18,516) $ (36,852) $ (73,642) $ (121,563) NET LOSS PER SHARE Basic $ (0.15) $ (0.30) $ (0.59) $ (0.98) Diluted $ (0.15) $ (0.30) $ (0.59) $ (0.98)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 125,687 124,425 125,358 124,055 Diluted 125,687 124,425 125,358 124,055 NeoGenomics, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (73,642) $ (121,563) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 27,872 25,894 Amortization of intangibles 26,350 25,470 Non-cash stock-based compensation 17,643 20,009 Non-cash operating lease expense 6,860 7,375 Amortization of convertible debt discount and debt issuance costs 2,154 2,125 Loss on disposal of assets, net 334 3,066 Impairment of assets 1,703 - Gain on sale of assets held for sale - (2,048) Other adjustments 122 1,428 Changes in assets and liabilities, net (29,133) (24,064) Net cash used in operating activities (19,737) (62,308) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of marketable securities (6,756) (73,973) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 87,963 89,812 Purchases of property and equipment (21,695) (26,357) Proceeds from assets held for sale - 12,098 Net cash provided by investing activities 59,512 1,580 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayment of equipment financing obligations (66) (706) Issuance of common stock, net 3,350 10,733 Net cash provided by financing activities 3,284 10,027 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 43,059 (50,701) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 263,180 316,827 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 306,239 $ 266,126 Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures In order to provide greater transparency regarding our operating performance, the financial results and financial guidance in this press release refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures that involve adjustments to GAAP results. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain income and/or expense items that management believes are not directly attributable to the Company's core operating results and/or certain items that are inconsistent in amounts and frequency, making it difficult to perform a meaningful evaluation of our current or past operating performance. Management believes that the presentation of operating results using non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors by facilitating the analysis of the Company's core test-level operating results across reporting periods and when comparing those same results to those published by our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures may also assist investors in evaluating future prospects. Management also uses non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making, planning and forecasting purposes and to manage the business. These non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of financial information in accordance with U.S. GAAP financial results, should not be considered measures of liquidity, and are unlikely to be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies. Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined by NeoGenomics as net (loss) income from continuing operations before: (i) interest (income) expense, net, (ii) tax (benefit) or expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense, (iv) non-cash stock-based compensation expense, and, if applicable in a reporting period, (v) acquisition and integration related expenses, (vi) CEO transition costs, (vii) restructuring costs, and (viii) other significant or non-operating expenses, net. Non-GAAP Adjusted Cost of Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin "Adjusted cost of revenue" is defined by NeoGenomics as cost of revenue before amortization expense of acquired Inivata developed technology intangible assets. "Adjusted gross profit" is defined by NeoGenomics as total revenue less adjusted cost of revenue. "Adjusted gross profit margin" is defined by NeoGenomics as adjusted cost of revenue divided by total revenue. Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss) Income "Adjusted net (loss) income" is defined by NeoGenomics as net (loss) income from continuing operations plus: (i) non-cash amortization of intangible assets, (ii) non-cash stock-based compensation expense, and, if applicable in a reporting period, (iii) acquisition and integration related expenses, (iv) CEO transition costs, (v) restructuring costs, and (vi) other significant or non-operating expenses, net. If GAAP net (loss) income is negative and adjusted net (loss) income is positive, adjusted net (loss) income will also be adjusted to reverse any recognized interest expense (including any amortization of discounts) on the convertible notes using the if-converted method unless the effect of this adjustment on both the adjusted net (loss) income and weighted average diluted common shares outstanding would be anti-dilutive. If GAAP net (loss) income is positive and adjusted net (loss) income is negative, adjusted net (loss) income will also be adjusted to reverse any recognized interest expense (including any amortization of discounts) on the convertible notes using the if-converted method. Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS "Adjusted diluted EPS" is defined by NeoGenomics as adjusted net (loss) income divided by adjusted diluted shares outstanding. If GAAP net (loss) income is negative and adjusted net (loss) income is positive, adjusted diluted shares outstanding will also include any options or restricted stock that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method and the weighted average number of common shares that would be outstanding if the convertible notes were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such common shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period, until the effect of these adjustments are anti-dilutive. If GAAP net (loss) income is positive and adjusted net (loss) income is negative, adjusted diluted shares outstanding will exclude any options or restricted stock that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method and the weighted average number of common shares that would be outstanding if the convertible notes were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such common shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss (GAAP) $ (18,516) $ (36,852) $ (73,642) $ (121,563) Adjustments to net loss: Interest (income) expense, net (2,840) 139 (6,831) 2,366 Income tax benefit (2,935) (2,772) (8,169) (12,255) Depreciation 9,349 8,973 27,872 25,894 Amortization of intangibles 8,784 8,490 26,350 25,470 EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (6,158) $ (22,022) $ (34,420) $ (80,088) Further adjustments to EBITDA: Acquisition and integration related expenses - 197 - 2,479 CEO transition costs - 2,792 500 4,518 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 7,180 4,280 17,643 20,009 Restructuring charges 2,125 - 9,883 - Other significant expenses, net(4) 158 3,195 532 6,240 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 3,305 $ (11,558) $ (5,862) $ (46,842) (4) For the three months ended September 30, 2023, other significant expenses, net, includes fees related to a regulatory matter and other non-recurring items. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, other significant expenses, net, includes consulting fees related to Project Catalyst (our value capture program), fees related to a regulatory matter and other non-recurring items. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, other significant expenses, net, includes fees related to a regulatory matter and other non-recurring items. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, other significant expenses, net, includes fees related to a regulatory matter, consulting fees related to Project Catalyst (our value capture program), moving costs, a gain on the sale of a building and other non-recurring items. Reconciliation of Segment and Consolidated GAAP Cost of Revenue, Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin to

Non-GAAP Adjusted Cost of Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Clinical Services: Total revenue (GAAP) $ 127,553 $ 106,162 20.1 % $ 365,578 $ 310,588 17.7 %

Cost of revenue (GAAP) $ 73,994 $ 65,261 13.4 % $ 213,032 $ 197,563 7.8 % Adjustments to cost of revenue(5) (4,264) (4,264) (12,792) (12,792) Adjusted cost of revenue (non-GAAP) $ 69,730 $ 60,997 14.3 % $ 200,240 $ 184,771 8.4 %

Gross profit (GAAP) $ 53,559 $ 40,901 30.9 % $ 152,546 $ 113,025 35.0 % Adjusted gross profit (non-GAAP ) $ 57,823 $ 45,165 28.0 % $ 165,338 $ 125,817 31.4 %

Gross profit margin (GAAP) 42.0 % 38.5 % 41.7 % 36.4 % Adjusted gross profit margin (non-GAAP) 45.3 % 42.5 % 45.2 % 40.5 %

Advanced Diagnostics: Total revenue (GAAP) $ 24,401 $ 22,620 7.9 % $ 70,513 $ 60,435 16.7 %

Cost of revenue (GAAP) $ 15,649 $ 14,628 7.0 % $ 46,043 $ 42,389 8.6 % Adjustments to cost of revenue(6) (589) (589) (1,768) (1,767) Adjusted cost of revenue (non-GAAP) $ 15,060 $ 14,039 7.3 % $ 44,275 $ 40,622 9.0 %

Gross profit (GAAP) $ 8,752 $ 7,992 9.5 % $ 24,470 $ 18,046 35.6 % Adjusted gross profit (non-GAAP ) $ 9,341 $ 8,581 8.9 % $ 26,238 $ 19,813 32.4 %

Gross profit margin (GAAP) 35.9 % 35.3 % 34.7 % 29.9 % Adjusted gross profit margin (non-GAAP) 38.3 % 37.9 % 37.2 % 32.8 %

Consolidated: Total revenue (GAAP) $ 151,954 $ 128,782 18.0 % $ 436,091 $ 371,023 17.5 %

Cost of revenue (GAAP) $ 89,643 $ 79,889 12.2 % $ 259,075 $ 239,952 8.0 % Adjustments to cost of revenue(5)(6) (4,853) (4,853) (14,560) (14,559) Adjusted cost of revenue (non-GAAP) $ 84,790 $ 75,036 13.0 % $ 244,515 $ 225,393 8.5 % Gross profit (GAAP) $ 62,311 $ 48,893 27.4 % $ 177,016 $ 131,071 35.1 % Adjusted gross profit (non-GAAP ) $ 67,164 $ 53,746 25.0 % $ 191,576 $ 145,630 31.5 %

Gross profit margin (GAAP) 41.0 % 38.0 % 40.6 % 35.3 % Adjusted gross profit margin (non-GAAP) 44.2 % 41.7 % 43.9 % 39.3 % (5) Clinical Services cost of revenue adjustments for both the three months ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022 include $4.3 million of amortization of acquired Inivata developed technology intangible assets. Clinical Services cost of revenue adjustments for both the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022 include $12.8 million of amortization of acquired Inivata developed technology intangible assets. (6) Advanced Diagnostics cost of revenue adjustments for both the three months ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022 include $0.6 million of amortization of acquired Inivata developed technology intangible assets. Advanced Diagnostics cost of revenue adjustments for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022 include $1.8 million of amortization of acquired Inivata developed technology intangible assets. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss

and GAAP EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss (GAAP) $ (18,516) $ (36,852) $ (73,642) $ (121,563) Adjustments to net loss, net of tax: Amortization of intangibles 8,784 8,490 26,350 25,470 Acquisition and integration related expenses - 197 - 2,479 CEO transition costs - 2,792 500 4,518 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 7,180 4,280 17,643 20,009 Restructuring charges 2,125 - 9,883 - Other significant expenses, net(7) 158 3,195 532 6,240 Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) $ (269) $ (17,898) $ (18,734) $ (62,847)

Net loss per common share (GAAP) Diluted EPS $ (0.15) $ (0.30) $ (0.59) $ (0.98) Adjustments to diluted loss income per share: Amortization of intangibles 0.07 0.07 0.21 0.21 Acquisition and integration related expenses - - - 0.02 CEO transition costs - 0.02 - 0.04 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.06 0.03 0.14 0.16 Restructuring charges 0.02 - 0.08 - Other significant expenses, net(7) - 0.03 - 0.05 Rounding and impact of diluted shares in adjusted diluted shares(8) - 0.01 0.01 (0.01) Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ - $ (0.14) $ (0.15) $ (0.51)

Weighted average shares used in computation of adjusted diluted EPS: Diluted common shares (GAAP) 125,687 124,425 125,358 124,055 Dilutive effect of options, restricted stock, and converted shares(9)(10) - - - - Adjusted diluted shares outstanding (non-GAAP) 125,687 124,425 125,358 124,055 (7) For the three months ended September 30, 2023, other significant expenses, net, includes fees related to a regulatory matter and other non-recurring items. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, other significant expenses, net, includes consulting fees related to Project Catalyst (our value capture program), fees related to a regulatory matter and other non-recurring items. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, other significant expenses, net, includes fees related to a regulatory matter and other non-recurring items. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, other significant expenses, net, includes fees related to a regulatory matter, consulting fees related to Project Catalyst (our value capture program), moving costs, a gain on the sale of a building and other non-recurring items. (8) This adjustment is for rounding and, in those periods in which GAAP net (loss) income is negative and adjusted net (loss) income is positive or GAAP net (loss) income is positive and adjusted net (loss) income is negative, also compensates for the effects of additional diluted shares included or excluded in adjusted diluted shares outstanding for the treasury stock impact of outstanding stock options and restricted stock and the if-converted impact of convertible notes. (9) In those periods in which GAAP net (loss) income is negative and adjusted net (loss) income is positive, this adjustment includes any options or restricted stock that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method and the weighted average number of common shares that would be outstanding if the convertible notes were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such common shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period, until the effect of these adjustments are anti-dilutive. (10) In those periods in which GAAP net (loss) income is positive and adjusted net (loss) income is negative, this adjustment excludes any options or restricted stock that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method and the weighted average number of common shares that would be outstanding if the convertible notes were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such common shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Guidance to Corresponding GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) GAAP net loss in 2023 will be impacted by certain charges, including: (i) expense related to the amortization of intangible assets, (ii) non-cash stock-based compensation, (iii) restructuring charges and (iv) other significant or non-operating expenses, net. These charges have been included in GAAP net loss available to stockholders and GAAP net loss per share; however, they have been removed from adjusted net loss and adjusted diluted net loss per share. The following table reconciles the Company's 2023 outlook for net loss and EPS to the corresponding non-GAAP measures of adjusted net loss, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted diluted EPS:

Year Ended December 31, 2023 Low Range High Range Net loss (GAAP) $ (94,000) $ (89,000) Amortization of intangibles 35,000 35,000 Non-cash stock-based compensation 25,000 24,000 Restructuring charges 10,000 10,000 Other significant expenses, net 1,000 1,000 Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) (23,000) (19,000) Interest and taxes (19,000) (19,000) Depreciation 38,000 37,000 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (4,000) $ (1,000)

Net loss per diluted share (GAAP) $ (0.75) $ (0.71) Adjustments to net loss per diluted share: Amortization of intangibles 0.28 0.28 Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 0.20 0.19 Restructuring charges 0.08 0.08 Other significant expenses, net 0.01 0.01 Rounding and impact of diluted shares in adjusted diluted shares(11) - - Adjusted diluted EPS(12) (non-GAAP) $ (0.18) $ (0.15)

Weighted average assumed shares outstanding in 2023: Diluted shares (GAAP) 126,000 126,000 Options, restricted stock, and converted shares not included in diluted shares(12) - - Adjusted diluted shares outstanding (non-GAAP) 126,000 126,000 (11) This adjustment is for rounding and, in those periods in which GAAP net (loss) income is negative and adjusted net (loss) income is positive, also compensates for the effects of additional diluted shares included in adjusted diluted shares outstanding for the treasury stock impact of outstanding stock options and restricted stock and the if-converted impact of convertible notes. (12) For those periods in which GAAP net (loss) income is negative and adjusted net (loss) income is positive, this adjustment includes any options or restricted stock that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method and the weighted average number of shares that would be outstanding if the convertible notes were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period, until the effect of these adjustments are anti-dilutive. Supplemental Information

Clinical(13) Tests Performed and Revenue

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Clinical(13): Number of tests performed 289,637 270,899 6.9 % 870,229 809,916 7.4 % Average revenue/test $ 440 $ 392 12.2 % $ 420 $ 383 9.7 % SOURCE: NeoGenomics, Inc.

