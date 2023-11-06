Worcester Business Journal Honors National Grid's Damaris Dominguez With an "Outstanding Women in Business Award"

National Grid

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2023 / National Grid is delighted to announce that Worcester native and 29-year employee of the company, Damaris Dominguez, has been honored by the Worcester Business Journal as a 2023 "Outstanding Women in Business."

For the 15th consecutive year, the Worcester Business Journal is "recognizing the achievements of strong, talented and remarkable women who are making their mark on the Central Massachusetts business community and who exemplify the best of success."

This year, National Grid employee Damaris Dominguez is being honored with this award due to her dedication over the past year to help make a difference in the lives of countless customers throughout Massachusetts who rely on National Grid for their heating and electricity.

Last winter, during a time of unprecedented high energy bills, Dominguez and her National Grid team of customer advocates were on the ground, working with the residents of cities like Worcester and Leominster across Massachusetts to offer support with their utility needs through one-on-one interaction and heading up the efforts to provide customer support through an ongoing series of statewide Customer Savings Events. As Manager of Customer Advocacy, Dominguez oversees six total customer advocates in their grassroots efforts to connect with local communities, meeting them where they live and work to help navigate the various customer and payment assistance services offered by National Grid through the company's Customer Savings Initiative.

Dominguez, who currently lives in Framingham, grew up in the Burncoat neighborhood of Worcester, graduating from Burncoat Senior High before attending Regis College. She has been at National Grid for 29 years.

Dominguez and her team work closely with institutions and organizations in Massachusetts communities such as senior centers, city halls, and the local Community Action Agencies offering Women, Infants, & Children (WIC) Nutrition Programs, Department of Transitional Assistance, and MassHealth services.

Dominguez also serves as Vice Chair for the Good Neighbor Energy Fund, a nonprofit organization sponsored by local utilities and administered by the Salvation Army.

"Damaris Dominguez's story is one of true inspiration. Her journey from Worcester's Great Brook Valley to becoming the beating heart of National Grid's assistance to its low-income customers is a model for all other professionals to follow," Worcester Business Journal Editor Brad Kane said. "Worcester Business Journal is honored to have Damaris among our Outstanding Women in Business awardees for 2023. Women like her have made this annual edition a must-read for the Central Massachusetts business community."

About National Grid

National Grid (NYSE: NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York and Massachusetts. National Grid is focused on building a smarter, stronger, cleaner energy future - transforming our networks with more reliable and resilient energy solutions to meet state climate goals and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

For more information, please visit our website, follow us on Twitter, watch us on YouTube, like us on Facebook and find us on Instagram.

Media Contacts

Michael Dalo

Massachusetts

(781) 907-3980

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from National Grid on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: National Grid

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/national-grid

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: National Grid

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/800328/worcester-business-journal-honors-national-grids-damaris-dominguez-with-an-outstanding-women-in-business-award