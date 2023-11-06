Anzeige
Montag, 06.11.2023

WKN: A1JWB7 | ISIN: FR0010417345 | Ticker-Symbol: DBV
Tradegate
01.11.23
16:05 Uhr
2,100 Euro
+0,076
+3,75 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.11.2023 | 22:46
100 Leser
DBV Technologies S.A.: Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of October 31, 2023

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and
total number of shares of the Company as of October 31, 2023

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345



Date

Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
10/31/2023

 96,288,553



Total gross of voting rights: 96,288,553



Total net* of voting rights: 96,084,083

* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights

Attachment

  • PDF Version (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d78c7cfb-a076-4956-98b2-eff932d46ef4)

