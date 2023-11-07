Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2023) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC) (OTCQB: BTCWF), ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation") announced today that it has appointed Mr. Remantra Sheopaul as CFO.

Mr. Sheopaul presently works with Marrelli Support Services Inc. ("MSSI"). Which provides Chief Financial Officer, accounting, regulatory, compliance and management advisory services to numerous issuers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange and other Canadian and U.S. exchanges. Mr. Sheopaul has a focus on building strong relationships with clients to understand and anticipate their needs.

Mr. Sheopaul has been regularly involved in initial public offerings, analysis of complex accounting transactions, and assisting non-public and public clients regarding IFRS disclosure and compliance matters. Prior to his tenure with MSSI, he was employed with a public accounting firm based in Toronto for the past several years, three of which were spent managing audits for medium sized TSX Venture clients ranging from junior mining companies to real estate investments trusts based in Canada and the United States.

The Corporation would like to give its many thanks to Mr. Victor Hugo who served as the Corporation's CFO since June of 2021.

The Corporation further announced today that it has settled a combined total of $500,000 CAD in debt via the issuance of 10,000,000 Common Shares and an additional $37,200 CAD in debt via the issuance of 930,000 Common Shares.

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, has created a high value digital enterprise at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and Web3 business solutions. Leveraging its success as an early adopter providing proprietary technology solutions, Bluesky has invested in its Roadmap. Bluesky's platform, BlueskyINTEL, is well positioned to leverage the current exponential growth of Artificial Intelligence ("AI") and Blockchain based technologies through a tightly focus built collaborative platform. This innovative web platform offering supports and better enables businesses to adopt and utilize these emerging and developing technologies.

For more information please visit Bluesky at: www.blueskydigitalassets.com or www.blueskyintel.com.

Please also follow us on Linkedin at: www.linkedin.com/company/bluesky-digital-assets/.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Ben Gelfand

CEO & Director

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

T: (416) 363-3833

E: ben.gelfand@blueskydigitalassets.com



Mr. Frank Kordy

Secretary & Director

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

T: (647) 466-4037

E: frank.kordy@blueskydigitalassets.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward- looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek safe harbor.

- 30 -

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/186463