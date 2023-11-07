Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.11.2023
Rohstoff-Geheimtipp: Lithium aus Europa
07.11.2023 | 08:06
TENCEL: Lenzing Advances Circularity Through Strategic Industry Partnerships and Value Chain Innovation

LENZING, Austria, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A strong commitment to achieving textile circularity, forging industry partnerships, and realizing value chain innovation are infused in Lenzing and the TENCEL brand's strategic DNA. This year, the company continued to introduce exciting collaborations and initiatives, launching innovative products and creating added value for supply chain partners.

Incorporating TENCEL branded fibers, Japanese denim mill Kaihara and Lenzing have elevated their long-standing partnership this year, developing several innovative denim garments with finishing technology by Jeanologia. The capsule collection showcases Kaihara's craftsmanship and the versatility of TENCEL fibers in high-end denim fashion worldwide.

Lenzing and Kentaur also launched a collection of uniforms for culinary professions. These innovative uniforms are made from a blend of 50% TENCEL branded lyocell fibers with REFIBRA technology and 50% recycled polyester, to give textile waste a second life while maintaining a high level of quality and comfort.

Regarding fibers, Lenzing has extended the REFIBRA technology to LENZING ECOVERO branded viscose fibers with 20% of recycled content, and announced the expansion of the production of their EU Ecolabel certified[1] responsible viscose fibers at Lenzing's Purwakarta site in Indonesia. The site will also produce LENZING ECOVERO black specialty fibers by the end of 2023.

To address the industry's increasing supply chain complexities, Lenzing partnered with supply chain solutions company project44 to pioneer a real-time ocean shipment tracker that aims to enhance the transparency of the global fiber supply chain through greater carbon emission visibility. The tracker empowers Lenzing's customers with accurate real-time insights on fiber orders, supporting Lenzing's commitment to digital transformation and supply chain transparency in textiles and nonwovens.

The launch of the pilot "Start with the Original" campaign in China strives to enhance awareness of the correct usage of trademarks to safeguard industry partners and consumers. Harold Weghorst, Global Vice President of Marketing & Branding, Lenzing AG reaffirmed the education and training initiatives of the campaign that will help sustain a healthy business environment in the domestic ecosystem.

Shedding light on transparency, Caroline Ledl, Head of Global Product and Application Management at Lenzing AG, echoed Lenzing's on-going commitment to drive systemic change and advance low-impact business practices throughout the whole value chain.

To learn more about the latest developments from TENCEL, visit TENCEL.com.

[1] EU Ecolabel for textile products (license no. AT/016/001)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lenzing-advances-circularity-through-strategic-industry-partnerships-and-value-chain-innovation-301979574.html

